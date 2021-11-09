(8) Robert C. Byrd anticipating physical matchup versus (9) Scott

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd (6-3) is back in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.

RCB will play in the 8-versus-9 matchup on Friday against ninth-ranked Scott.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 on the year, with two of their losses coming against two of the best teams in the class. Scott is billed as a solid running team.

Robert C. Byrd, however, has the King of Harrison County — Jeremiah King — who’s coming off a 211 rushing yard performance on just six carries last Friday against Philip Barbour. King currently sits third on the state’s all-time rushing yards list.

Asked to compare this Scott team to a previous opponent, head coach Josh Gorrell said the Skyhawks remind him a lot of Keyser. What exactly does that mean? Expect a physical football game.

“We’re going to play a quality ball club, and if we don’t do things the right way, we’re in trouble, and if we do we’ll be fine,” Gorrell said. “There’s no secret to what we’re going to do. We’re going to get in the run game, we’re going to play action, we’re going to sprint game, throw the ball around some, be sound on special teams and defense. Same things I tell you guys every week. We just got to take care of ourselves, that’s the focus this week.”

RCB made it to the state semi-finals last year, but played just one game — blowing out Elkins in the second round. Byrd’s postseason run was ultimately cut short due to Harrison County’s standing on one of the COVID-19 maps that was in place during the 2020 football season.

Having a season end that way undoubtedly put a sour taste in the mouths of the Flying Eagles. However, Gorrell said that no matter how last season ended, it’s in the past, and has no bearing on what happens this week.

RCB and Scott had very similar offensive production this season, while the Flying Eagles defense performed better, at least in terms of points allowed.

Robert C. Byrd and Scott kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Clarksburg on Friday night.

The winner of that game will play the winner of top-seeded Herbert Hoover and the 16 seed, Fairmont Senior, in the second round of the playoffs.

