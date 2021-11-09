CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick Police Departments receives new mobile command post

By Cheyenne Corin
 5 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police Department received a new mobile command post from the Architect of the Capitol.

This mobile command post will function as a location for commanders and negotiators to work during major critical incidents. It will also be used as a communication center where a dispatcher can sit and operate remotely.

FPD’s vehicle was in need of a replacement, but this equipment is usually very expensive so this rare opportunity came at the perfect time. Lieutenant Aaron Lapp, Commander of FPD Technology & Services Division says this donation will help the community for many years

“For community events and major events… things like the 4th of July, In The Streets, events where we have a large police presence, and we’re working with multiple jurisdictions,” said Lt. Lapp. “Fire departments, so forth…those events will operate as like a central command hub and communication center.”

The department says they are currently working on getting it ready for the road and residents will see it active in the upcoming months.

WDVM 25

Homicide suspect arrested after 7 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man responsible for a homicide that happened almost 7 years ago. Back on Nov. 30 in 2014, police were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast at around 3:30 in the morning for a report of an unconscious person. Officers then […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
D.C. Mayor working with U.S. Marshals Service to address jail concerns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and the United States Marshals Service (U.S.M.S.) have come to an agreement to work on improving conditions at the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility. Concerns over the conditions of the jail came into question recently over the treatment of January 6 Inmates. After the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
