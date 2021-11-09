Frederick Police Departments receives new mobile command post

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police Department received a new mobile command post from the Architect of the Capitol.

This mobile command post will function as a location for commanders and negotiators to work during major critical incidents. It will also be used as a communication center where a dispatcher can sit and operate remotely.

FPD’s vehicle was in need of a replacement, but this equipment is usually very expensive so this rare opportunity came at the perfect time. Lieutenant Aaron Lapp, Commander of FPD Technology & Services Division says this donation will help the community for many years

“For community events and major events… things like the 4th of July, In The Streets, events where we have a large police presence, and we’re working with multiple jurisdictions,” said Lt. Lapp. “Fire departments, so forth…those events will operate as like a central command hub and communication center.”

The department says they are currently working on getting it ready for the road and residents will see it active in the upcoming months.

