Carroll County, MD

Sheriff’s investigating suspicious death in Mount Airy, Maryland

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s office report that a body was found in a wooded area in Mount Airy, Maryland.

Police are now investigating this incident as a “suspicious death.” On November 6th deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Flag Marsh road around 10am, for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the victim on the property of an unoccupied residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

WDVM 25

Washington County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioner, Charlie Burkett, and his wife are quarantining at home, after visiting a restaurant last week. Commissioner Burkett says he and his wife are both vaccinated. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go through what I went through unvaccinated,” said Commissioner Burkett. After visiting an unidentified restaurant last week, Burkett […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland. David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown. He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
