Sheriff’s investigating suspicious death in Mount Airy, Maryland

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s office report that a body was found in a wooded area in Mount Airy, Maryland.

Police are now investigating this incident as a “suspicious death.” On November 6th deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Flag Marsh road around 10am, for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the victim on the property of an unoccupied residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.