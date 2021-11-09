Local man talks about his experience in the chaos of Astroworld

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The youngest person injured at Astroworld Festival continues fighting for his life. The family of Dallas 9-year-old Ezra Blount say he remains in a medically induced coma. Blount and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father says Ezra is a big Travis Scott fan. Treston held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston says he couldn’t breathe. He lost consciousness and collapsed. Little Ezra was trampled by the crowd and nearly crushed to death....

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO