CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local man talks about his experience in the chaos of Astroworld

WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA criminal investigation is underway in Houston, after eight...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Vibe

The Fallout Continues For Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The fallout following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last Friday (Oct. 5) has been immense with multiple reported fatalities and hundreds more injured due to a “mass-casualty” crowd rush. Scott, who was in the middle of his headlining performance at the time of the incident, has come under fire as the death toll of concert attendees continues to rise, losing endorsements and being hit with more than 100 lawsuits in less than a week’s time. Early Thursday (Nov. 11), Bharti Shahana, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, became the ninth person to succumb to injuries sustained...
CELEBRITIES
KFDA

‘Weren’t expecting that type of situation’: Amarillo man shares experience working as promoter at Astroworld Music Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man shares his story working as the promoter at the Astroworld Music Festival which resulted the death of eight people. Danny Gilbreath says the rapper Travis Scott stopped the show six times to direct help to those who needed it and believes if Scott knew how severe the emergency was, he would have stopped the show completely.
AMARILLO, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Attendees at deadly Astroworld festival describe chaos at event

HOUSTON — Concertgoers at Friday night’s deadly Astroworld music festival described a chaotic scene that led to eight people being killed at the two-day event in Houston. More than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals and at least 300 people were treated at the scene of the concert, which featured rapper Travis Scott. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reported. The crowd surged toward the stage just after 9 p.m., overwhelming security forces, the newspaper reported.
TRAVIS SCOTT
The Independent

Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert

A Philadelphia man who went to the deadly Astroworld concert in Houston, describes the chaotic scene in which eight people were killed and hundreds were injured. The sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott turned deadly when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage, crushing some and reportedly leaving them unable to breathe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Criminal Investigation#Nrg Park#After Eight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
8 News Now

Death toll from Astroworld concert climbs to nine

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott. Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter […]
ACCIDENTS
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Father Of 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount Speaking Out As His Son Fights For Life

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The youngest person injured at Astroworld Festival continues fighting for his life. The family of Dallas 9-year-old Ezra Blount say he remains in a medically induced coma. Blount and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father says Ezra is a big Travis Scott fan. Treston held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston says he couldn’t breathe. He lost consciousness and collapsed. Little Ezra was trampled by the crowd and nearly crushed to death....
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ninth Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died following the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd. A 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people remained in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy