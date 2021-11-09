CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Detectives investigate two burglaries of a Silver Spring synagogue

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH3b5_0cqoNL3v00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating two burglaries that happened at a Silver Spring, Maryland synagogue.

The first burglary happened September 21st and the second on October 31st in the 1000 block of Kersey Road.

The investigation determined that during the first burglary, a white male entered through an open window stole money from the collection jar and an envelope with cash.

He then returned on Halloween night, gained entry the same way, and attempted to break into a safe.

The suspect also stole property from the synagogue before fleeing the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Video released in Silver Spring armed carjacking

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Video from an armed carjacking that took place on Nov. 8 was released as police still work to identify the suspect. Police said that the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 13900 block of Castle Blvd. in Silver Spring around 6:05 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, had […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Homicide suspect arrested after 7 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man responsible for a homicide that happened almost 7 years ago. Back on Nov. 30 in 2014, police were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast at around 3:30 in the morning for a report of an unconscious person. Officers then […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Fatal pedestrian crash closing W. Glebe Rd. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A fatal pedestrian crash has closed West Glebe Road temporarily from Mount Vernon Avenue to Russell Road on Saturday around 9 p.m. The road closure is due to a fatal pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The police department said the crash is currently being investigated.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Synagogue#Burglary#Silver
WDVM 25

Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland. David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown. He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioner, Charlie Burkett, and his wife are quarantining at home, after visiting a restaurant last week. Commissioner Burkett says he and his wife are both vaccinated. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go through what I went through unvaccinated,” said Commissioner Burkett. After visiting an unidentified restaurant last week, Burkett […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy