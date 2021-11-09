CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ramsey 'could make a return to the Premier League' as Juventus look to offload the Welshman with Newcastle 'not scared of the midfielder's hefty salary demands'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Ramsey's move to Juventus wasn't the success he was hoping for and now the Serie A side 'could let him return...

www.chatsports.com

Derrick

Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London club's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points. The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s...
fourfourtwo.com

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says the door is open for the Belgian to make a Premier League return - with Newcastle and Chelsea interested

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will not force Eden Hazard to remain at the club, opening the door to a potential return back to Chelsea - or a shock move to Newcastle. The Belgium captain enjoyed a phenomenally successful time at Stamford Bridge before leaving in...
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kept their grip on the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon. A club who have been somewhat of a 'bogey' side for the Blues over the past few years promised a fright on Halloween weekend, but Thomas Tuchel and his men were rarely spooked as they notched the win and three points thanks to a late blitz.
Yardbarker

Arsenal could be ahead of Juventus in the race for Swiss midfielder

Despite the arrival of Manuel Locatelli, the midfield continues to be Juve’s Achilles heel. The squad is filled with young and physical center midfielders, but they mostly lack the skills and character needed in Turin. Therefore, reinforcement is needed in the middle of the park, and one of the names...
chatsports.com

Newcastle set to appoint Eddie Howe as their new boss on two-and-a-half-year contract and he could be in charge for Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton

Eddie Howe is close to agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Newcastle's head coach. The former Bournemouth boss thought he had missed out on the role when Villarreal’s Unai Emery emerged as the preferred candidate over the weekend. The Spaniard’s advisers - including his brother, Igor - were in the...
IBTimes

Coutinho May Make A Premier League Return, But His Destination Is Not Liverpool: Report

FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly could return to Premier League but his destination won't be his former club Liverpool FC. Coutinho, who is unlikely to receive enough game time once Xavi takes over Barcelona's charge, could leave Camp Nou during the January transfer window. Barcelona are desperate to get rid of Coutinho's high salary from their wage bracket and Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in securing the Brazilian's services, reported Spanish publication SPORT.
chatsports.com

Cash-strapped Barcelona ready to offload £140m flop Philippe Coutinho to Premier League strugglers Newcastle following Saudi-backed takeover of the North-East club

Barcelona are reportedly ready to accept an offer from Newcastle United for Philippe Coutinho in January. The Brazilian midfielder, 29, has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League having struggled in Spain since his £140million move from Liverpool in 2018. Newcastle, who are currently second from bottom...
Sports
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Dean Smith’s reversion to a 4-3-3 formation against West Ham last weekend was undermined by the red card shown to Ezri Konsa on 50 minutes. The dismissal forced the early withdrawal of a visibly displeased Emi Buendía so Tyrone Mings could slot into defence, having started the game fuming on the substitutes’ bench to which he had been dropped. These obvious signs of player disquiet are to be expected but do little to dispel rumours that all is not harmonious behind the scenes at Villa Park. Smith takes his side to Southampton on the back of four straight defeats in which they have conceded an average of three goals per game. Their hosts are inconsistent and have just two league wins to their name, so there are far more difficult tests Villa could face. One suspects another defeat will seriously drain any of the remaining credit we keep hearing Smith has in the Villa bank. BG.
SPORTbible

Newcastle United Make Superstar "Main Target" To Save The Club From Premier League Relegation

Newcastle United are preparing a sensational move for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard, as the Premier League's new richest club gets ready to flex some financial muscle. While the new owners will invariably have lofty long-term ambitions, a new report from Sport alleges that a move for Hazard, presumably in January, would initially be to try and stave off the possibility of relegation.
Tribal Football

Juventus encouraging Newcastle to make Rabiot approach

Juventus are encouraging Newcastle United to take Adrien Rabiot off their hands. Tuttosport says Juventus are hoping that Newcastle firm up their interest in Rabiot into a 'concrete' approach. The Old Lady are reportedly open to allowing Rabio to leave Turin in January, despite having been a regular under Maximiliano...
chatsports.com

Eddie Howe delights in making his Premier League return as Newcastle United's new boss calls on his beleaguered squad to put in the hard work necessary to avoid relegation

Eddie Howe has delighted in returning to the Premier League as Newcastle's new boss called on his struggling squad to put in 'a lot of hard work, sacrifice and suffering' to avoid relegation. Howe, 43, was named Newcastle's new Head Coach over the weekend following the club's dismissal of Steve...
Tribal Football

Newcastle preparing Jan bid for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Newcastle United are lining up a January move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Calciomercato.com says Rabiot could be one of the first signings the Magpies look to make in the next transfer window. Despite getting regular game time for the Bianconeri, the Italian side are looking at ways to reduce...
