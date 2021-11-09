‘This is a dream come true’: New business owners explain the ups and downs of owning a business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owning a business during a pandemic and a nationwide supply chain shortage is difficult, but these hurdles could be magnified even further for a new business owner.

Retta Wilson, owner of Jitterbugs in Terre Haute, opened up her resale business earlier this year. She said that she had many concerns when she initially opened her business.

“It was a little concerning with COVID going around and having people in and out of a small business,” Wilson said. “People’s financial situation was a concern but we were hoping that we would come out of it all eventually.”

Jitterbugs is located in 12 Points in Terre Haute. Wilson said that an early challenge that she feared was a possible lack of customers.

“It’s not a high income area but it’s bringing people in,” Wilson explained. “It surprised me that people that lived around here would do a lot of shopping.”

Wilson said that big festivals and events in 12 Points are big boost for her business.

Kale Walker, Co-Owner of Four Brothers Transportation, opened up his ride share and party bus service in March. Walker said that this type of service is rare in the Wabash Valley and the biggest hurdle is meeting the demand of the community.

“We are the only transportation, party bus company within a hundred miles of Terre Haute,” Walker stated. “So wanting to make sure that we actually meet the demand is our biggest challenge going forward.”

Four Brothers Transportation isn’t a brick and mortar style business. Walker said that this allows them to avoid certain obstacles that other businesses have faced over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. He suggested that it’s best to look at the business operation as a hobby.

“We look at it more as a hobby instead of a business,” Walker explained. “Because when we look at it as a business then we have to compete for the bigger dollar.”

