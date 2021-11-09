Governor Pritzker addresses climate change at U.N. summit

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker promoted Illinois as a leader in the electric vehicle sector at the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference on Monday.

Pritzker says he hopes to draw investors to build in Illinois and bring jobs to the state. The Illinois House and Senate approved his climate change agenda two months ago.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act pledges to make Illinois carbon free by 2045.

