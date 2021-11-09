CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Pritzker addresses climate change at U.N. summit

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker promoted Illinois as a leader in the electric vehicle sector at the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference on Monday.

Pritzker says he hopes to draw investors to build in Illinois and bring jobs to the state. The Illinois House and Senate approved his climate change agenda two months ago.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act pledges to make Illinois carbon free by 2045.

WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita gives opinion on Black Lives Matter

INDIANA (WEHT) — Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released an official advisory opinion categorizing Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a political organization that public schools should treat the same as other such groups. The statement came in response to state lawmakers’ inquiries. “Black Lives Matter is unequivocally a political organization,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Promoting […]
POLITICS
