POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It was the morning of March 12, 2015, when a 33-year-old mother of four, Candyce Knox disappeared. “I feel like there’s a hole in my chest that’s never going to go away,” her mother, Dianna Taylor said. “It’s been almost 7 years and finally there’s somebody who wants to talk about it and to find out what happened to her.”

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO