CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Bringing Security Token Opportunities to Institutional and Retail Investors

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto, sits down with...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Are institutional investors the key silent partners of crypto?

Imagine an institutional investor like an insurance company or pension fund decides that it wants to test the cryptocurrency waters. Or maybe a large corporation is looking to buy some Bitcoin (BTC) to diversify its treasury holdings. One thing they’re unlikely to do is announce their intention beforehand.That could drive up the price of the digital asset they are trying to buy.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

NYDFS-licensed Standard Custody brings Solana staking to institutions

Standard Custody & Trust Company, a digital asset custodian based in New York, has expanded its crypto offerings to include Solana (SOL), giving institutional investors the ability to stake and custody the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency. Beginning Wednesday, institutional investors will have the ability to interact directly with Solana’s rapidly growing...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Dfyn to burn $50 million worth of tokens and change vesting for investors

Dfyn Exchange, one of the earliest AMM DEXs built on Polygon has announced a new tokenomics upgrade to its DFYN tokens which would see over $50 million worth of the asset burnt by the network. According to a press release shared with us, Dfyn revealed that the change to its...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Thompson
aithority.com

Options AI Closes $4.1 Million Seed Funding Round to Bring Smarter Options to Retail Investors

Options AI, a unique brokerage platform putting option spreads in the toolkit of retail investors, announced it has closed an oversubscribed $4.1 million seed round. The funding round was led by Akuna Capital, Optiver Principal Strategic Investments and Miami International Holdings, Inc., with participation from ViewTrade Holdings. “Technology has helped...
RETAIL
Telegraph

Abrdn eyes £1.5bn takeover of Interactive Investor for retail investment push

Abrdn, one of Britain’s largest money managers, is in advanced talks over a £1.5bn takeover of the share trading service Interactive Investor (II) in a bid to dramatically expand its reach in the retail investment market. The FTSE 100 asset manager has entered exclusive discussions with II as it attempts...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Robinhood expands offering that allows retail investors to buy into IPOs

(Reuters) – Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would allow companies issuing shares through its IPO Access platform to set aside some stock for members of the public with ties to the issuers. Directed Share Programs (DSPs), which Robinhood refers to as its “friends and family” offering,...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Shibosu Token Brings Shiba Rewards For Investors

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) community token space has just welcomed a brand-new token called Shibosu Token. Shibosu successfully launched on October 30th, 2021. Their mascot is your familiar, friendly Japanese Shiba Inu. The purpose of Shibosu is to spread love to fellow Shiba Inu token projects, while simultaneously running compelling daily giveaways for their community investors to win. The Shibosu token creator has been in the crypto space since 2014, with his first investments being in Bitcoin. The creator’s goal with this Shibosu token is to positively impact the crypto space by collaborating and celebrating other projects and setting a standard of how good projects in this crypto currency space operate. With an overwhelming number of scams that raid the BSC space, Shibosu Token creates a fun, safe place for investors who just love Shiba Inu meme tokens.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Token#Retail Investors#Cpo#Inx
beincrypto.com

Institutional Investment in Crypto Grows as Digital Currency Group Secures New Funding

DCG continues to flex its crypto muscles, as it channels more institutional investment into the crypto space. Private firm DCG continues to make waves in the crypto space, procuring handsome investments as it stakes its claim to being one of the largest privately held companies in the digital asset space. It occupies the same ranks as Ripple, Kraken, and Circle, and is well on its way to $1B in revenue, according to Silbert. One of its famous subsidiaries, Grayscale Investments, is the world’s largest digital asset manager.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its common shares (“Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase Common Shares (“Warrants”) with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5 million (the “Private Placement”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 3,030,304 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,515,152 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$1.65 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one half of one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$1.92 per whole Common Share for a period of three years following the issuance date.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Why All Institutional Investors Will Own Bitcoin

In this video, Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, talks to Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge, and Michael Saylor, CEO, and founder of MicroStrategy. They discuss the role of digital assets in modern portfolios and why every institutional investor will eventually end up owning bitcoin. The...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

CADALABS Protocol: CALA Token Phase-II Sale Starts for Early Investors

Cadalabs Protocol started its second phase token sale after the project recorded a massive buy-in first phase sale. Cadalabs has been on the news ever since its launch on Cardano Network as the project keeps on making positive progress. Cadalabs Protocol has been working effortlessly as this project has lots...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

How Can Retail Investors Hedge Against Crypto Volatility

In 2021, cryptocurrency markets have firmly returned to bull territory, with bitcoin outperforming stocks and commodities in early October to become the best-performing asset of 2021. Will this prove to be a watershed year for mass adoption –a long-held vision for many in the industry?. While investors from all segments,...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Investors Are Unanimous In Their Backing Of Token Splits

Decentral Games is the second blockchain project to launch a token split referendum after its $DG community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure. The first, Polkadot token, DOT, saw its value more than double in seven days following their token 1:100 token split. Token splits in the crypto sector...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Decentralizing Venture Capital: Meet GAINS Associates

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The concept of venture capital is a high risk, but also potentially high reward effort that is reserved only for the richest in traditional finance. Even with the funds, the threshold for entry is high, and usually only those with strong connections succeed. As with so many aspects of legacy finance, however, decentralized finance (DeFi) is already addressing this inequality. One such example is GAINS Associates.
MARKETS
investing.com

Central Bank of Singapore Claims Cryptocurrencies Are Dangerous for Retail Investors

Central Bank of Singapore Claims Cryptocurrencies Are Dangerous for Retail Investors. The issuing body warns those who invest in private digital assets about the risks of incurring “significant losses” due to their volatility. The managing director of the central bank, Ravi Menon, says that although a CBDC has great potential...
RETAIL
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Name Service Token, ENS, Soars on First Day of Trading

Ethereum (ETH)’s decentralized naming system, Ethereum Name Service (ENS), has just launched its highly-anticipated governance token via an airdrop that can be claimed by existing ENS users. At 14:09 UTC, the ENS token traded at USD 46, up a whopping 156% in less than a day, with the majority of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy