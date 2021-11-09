Bringing Security Token Opportunities to Institutional and Retail Investors

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its common shares (“Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase Common Shares (“Warrants”) with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5 million (the “Private Placement”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 3,030,304 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,515,152 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$1.65 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one half of one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$1.92 per whole Common Share for a period of three years following the issuance date.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO