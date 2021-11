On Tuesday, voters in Mount Pleasant will choose between two Republicans for mayor. In the capital city, there are two Republicans and two Democrats on the mayoral ballot. The ballots don’t say that, of course, and in some cases, the candidates don’t even say it. These are municipal elections, which most all S.C. cities and towns have decided to make nonpartisan. But nonpartisan doesn’t mean the candidates don’t belong to a political party; they generally do, and there’s nothing to stop them from plastering their party affiliation all over their campaign materials, and in fact nothing to stop Republican or Democratic party officials from claiming candidates as their own.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO