CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

International flights resume at McCarran Airport

By John Domol
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeJZh_0cqoIPEy00

The first transoceanic international flights back into McCarran International Airport landed Monday, ending an unprecedented travel ban lasting more than a year and a half.

But this is a moment to celebrate for two reasons — one: the economic impact of nearly $5 billion.

And two: this is a milestone in putting the pandemic behind us.

“Let me just say we have waited 20 months for this date,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation at McCarran International Airport.

After sitting on an 11-hour flight all the way from London, it is a safe bet to assume they have all got a similar agenda.

“Relaxing,” said Andrew Allison from Scotland. “Relaxing, yeah. And forgetting all the worry about getting here and getting vaccines and getting forms and getting to the airport.”

And for so many of our new guests, this re-opening has reunited families.

“Very different. Exciting, so exciting,” said Rosemary Allison from Scotland. “Here to see our sons who live in Vegas.”

“We’ve been doing video calls every week for the last almost two years,” said their son, Scott Allison. “And we saw mom and dad just before the pandemic lockdown — literally like the month before, and we’ve been talking to them in video ever since.”

It is a new world, requiring new, vaccine-related steps to travel, but it is just a matter of planning.

“Make sure you get plenty of time to organize everything,” said Andrew. “Get the right jabs and get the right tests at the right time. Make sure you know all the things you have to have and get them in order in good time.”

MORE: Las Vegas business reacts to lifting of travel restrictions for international travelers

Additionally, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says international travelers to Las Vegas make up about 15% of overall visitation and spend on average 50 to 60 percent more money than domestic visitors. They also stay slightly longer.

“People like to come to Vegas,” said Vassiliadis. “They’ve been waiting for Vegas and, as we’ve been saying, right about now? Everyone needs Vegas.”

Virgin will have four flights a week and British Airways will have daily flights from London starting next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
routesonline.com

Caribbean Airlines To Resume Flights To Jamaica, Fort Lauderdale

Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines will restart service to Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida in December. Caribbean Airlines cited the easing of travel restrictions between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica for the resumption of service between between Port of Spain (POS) and the Jamican capital Kingston (KIN). Starting Dec. 1, the airline will operate 2X-weekly POS-KIN services.
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

American Airlines Resumes International Travel with a Bang

American Airlines, and a bevy of carriers who fly globally, were more than prepared Monday for the resumption of fully vaccinated international visitors traveling to the United States for the first time in 600 days. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, American President Robert Isom said the carrier had...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccarran Airport
Orlando Business Journal

Texas-based airline debuts flights to Orlando International Airport. Here’s where it's flying.

Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines is the newest air carrier to join the ranks at Orlando International Airport, with a new service kicking off today. The airline launched its first flight connecting Orlando to New Haven Connecticut — via Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo is an ultra-low-cost carrier, meaning it focuses on low ticket fares offset by fees for specific features such as having a carry-on bag.
ORLANDO, FL
fox26houston.com

Secrets to fast rebooking when airlines cancel flights

HOUSTON - American Airlines canceled 250 more flights on Monday after canceling 2000 over the weekend, citing crew shortages and high winds. Many passengers have been stranded at airports across the country for a day or two, waiting for the next flight. That's after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights...
TRAVEL
KCBY

Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport launches new nonstop flights to Reno-Tahoe

Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport is now offering nonstop flights to Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Medford's newest airline, aha! made this service possible; its first flight between the Rogue Valley and Reno-Tahoe flew out on October 31, 2021. “We’re looking forward to providing travelers throughout southern Oregon with the opportunity to take...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Scotland
CBS Philly

Travelers Left Feeling Frustrated At Philadelphia International Airport As American Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flight cancellations continue to skyrocket at American Airline after they canceled more than 900 flights Sunday. Those cancellations bring American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights. “I didn’t even realize it was Halloween but it’s definitely spooky here,” one man said. On Halloween weekend, people at Philadelphia International Airport say the only emotion they’re feeling is frustration. “I’m tired,” Georgina Campbell said. “I just left work this morning, went home, took a shower and this is what I face.” And the scariest thing is not knowing when they’ll make it home. “This morning our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Delta Flight Diverted to DFW Airport After ‘Onboard Customer Disturbance'

A Delta flight was diverted to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday afternoon due to an "onboard customer disturbance," the airline says. Delta flight 365 took off Monday from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was supposed to land at Los Angeles International Airport before the incident. One passenger tweeted a...
DALLAS, TX
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Airport adds non-stop flights to Reno through aha! airlines

You'll soon be able to fly non-stop from Palm Springs to the "Golf Capital of the World," Reno, Nevada. aha! airlines announced on Wednesday that it is the non-stop flight service will begin on January 3, 2022. “The City of Palm Springs is delighted to welcome aha! to Palm Springs International Airport,” said Mayor Christy The post Palm Springs International Airport adds non-stop flights to Reno through aha! airlines appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WSAZ

Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flight from Atlanta safely landed at Yeager Airport after reporting an emergency due to pressurization issues, according to Yeager officials. The emergency landing happened at 10:12 p.m. Monday. According to Yeager, at 10 p.m. the Air Traffic Control Tower notified the Operations Specialist of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
spartanburg.com

GSP Airport Resumes Parking Shuttle Service

As another sign that passenger activity is recovering, GSP has re-established parking shuttle service from its Economy Parking Lot P2. The service was discontinued in April 2020 due to the significant reduction in passenger activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. An airport shuttle bus runs continuously from 4:15 a.m. until...
LIFESTYLE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy