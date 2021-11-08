CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amyris To Offer $400.0 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

By Amyris, Inc.
 6 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, today announced that it proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes"), subject to market...

Community Policy