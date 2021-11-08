Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States

(Bedford, November 3, 2021) – Funding for three affordable multi-family housing developments was approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors at its October meeting. These 83 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and other federal and state funding to these projects will produce new affordable rental housing in Concord, Newport, and Rochester. New Hampshire Housing anticipates approving LIHTC allocations for additional developments later this year.

CONCORD, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO