Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States
SAN FRANCISCO and BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Capital Partners ("Yellowstone") today announced the close of $95 million in capital for its third fund ("Fund III") focused on credit opportunities in the United States housing market. With the first close, Yellowstone brings together a unique investment platform and...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0