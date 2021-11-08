CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States

By Yellowstone Capital Partners
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO and BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Capital Partners ("Yellowstone") today announced the close of $95 million in capital for its third fund ("Fund III") focused on credit opportunities in the United States housing market. With the first close, Yellowstone brings together a unique investment platform and...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

True Wind Capital Closes $817M Fintech Focused Fund

True Wind Capital was launched in 2015 by Adam Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who previously founded and led KKR’s Global Technology Group. Fund II will also focus on True Wind’s priorities of seeking companies with strong management teams which are working in niche sectors within software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware.
BUSINESS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Poultry digester plant developer Bioenergy Devco secures $100 million in financing

Bioenergy Devco, a global developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that transform organic waste into renewable energy and soil products, has secured $100 million in financing. Bioenergy Devco is seeking a digester permit at a Seaford poultry litter site, formerly owned by poultry giant Perdue. Proceeds will come from funds managed...
INDUSTRY
irei.com

Energy Impact Partners closes Fund II at more than $1b

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) has achieved a final close on its latest Flagship Fund, with more than $1 billion in capital commitments. The fund brings together strategic and financial investors across the utility, energy, real estate, mobility and industrial sectors that are accelerating progress toward net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. The investor base includes Alliant Energy, Cox Enterprises, Duke Energy, EDF Group, FirstEnergy Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., Microsoft, Portland General Electric Company, and TC Energy Corp., among others.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Credit Union Times

Curql Fund I Closes at Over $250 Million

Curql Collective, a CUSO focused on advancing fintech innovation for credit unions, officially closed out its venture capital fund, Curql Fund I, to investors at just over $250 million on Oct. 31, the CUSO announced. The CUSO originally planned to close its fund at $150 million, but due to an...
MARKETS
connectcre.com

Q&A with DLP Capital Partners on Partnering with Operators for Housing Solutions

N the uncertain and volatile investment climate of 2021, real estate looks like one of the steadiest paths to achieving solid returns. That doesn’t mean real estate investing is without an element of risk, though, and experienced guidance is a must. Enter DLP Capital Partners and its well-established track record of transactions as investor, lender, and broker.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Greystar Closes $140M for UMD Student-Housing Development

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, has closed $140 million for a mixed-used student-housing development at the University of Maryland, College Park. The UMD project is a public-private partnership with Terrapin Development Company, an entity comprised of UMD and the UMD Foundation. It consists of 341 units, 788 beds, 22,000 square feet of retail and a multi-use outdoor common space. The 1.66-acre site sits on the research institution’s corner of Knox Road and Sterling Place.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#United States#Yellowstone National Park#Housing Market#Co Founder And Cio#Fund#Managing Partner
mpamag.com

SAVVYY announces $5.7 million capital raise

Lending tech start-up SAVVYY has announced that it has raised $5.7 million in its latest funding round. In a statement, SAVVYY said that investors include “prominent leaders in the financial services industry,” including Joe Canavan, principal of Canavan Capital; Michael Zych, former global head of fixed income at Scotiabank; and fintech investors Kevin Walton and Michael Vanderkaden.
ECONOMY
Florida Star

Israeli Venture Capital Fund Launches $100 Million Sustainability Fund

Israeli venture capital fund Firstime Ventures has launched a $100 million fund dedicated to sustainable investments. The announcement came on the opening day of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The sustainability fund, Firstime’s third investment fund, is aimed at Israeli entrepreneurs operating in line...
CHARITIES
TechCrunch

Indonesian venture capital firm Alpha JWC closes $433M third fund

Alpha JWC, the Jakarta-based venture capital firm, announced today it has closed its third fund at $433 million. The company says this makes it Southeast Asia’s largest VC fund for early-stage startups and that it was oversubscribed, with an initial target of $250 million to $300 million. The third fund’s investors include the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC). The majority of LPs from Alpha JWC’s first two funds also contributed.
MARKETS
rejournals.com

NorthMarq closes more than $12 million in construction financing for 42-unit multifamily community in Wisconsin

Brett Hood, managing director of NorthMarq’s Chicago-based regional office, secured $12.187 million in construction takeout financing for the recently completed first phase of Residences at Oak View at 10730 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The community features 42 modern rental homes with open floor plans, designer finishes, smart...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

NewLake Capital Partners Loans $30 Million To PA Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Cannabis-focused REIT NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) announced it has provided a nine-month senior secured loan to Hero Diversified Associates, Inc. (“HDAI”), which owns a state-licensed grower and processor of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. Collateral for the loan includes a first-lien mortgage on the cultivation and processing facility located in...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

bit.bio Raises in Excess of $100 Million in First Close of Series B Financing

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021-- Human cell coding company bit.bio today announces the first close of their Series B financing of $103 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005429/en/. New and existing institutional and strategic investors in the Series B round, thus far, include Arch...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

MilkRun Announces $6 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Spark Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021-- MilkRun, a subscription service that delivers weekly grocery staples sourced directly from small, local farms, has raised $6 Million in its Series A fundraising round led by Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Social Impact Capital and Congruent VC. The AgriTech company grew 15X in 2020, expanding its services from Portland, OR to Seattle, WA and Austin, TX. With its sights set on new markets, MilkRun is committed to creating stronger and more sustainable local food systems by helping small farmers not just survive, but truly thrive.
RETAIL
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Board Backs Financing for 3 New Multi-Family Affordable Housing Developments

(Bedford, November 3, 2021) – Funding for three affordable multi-family housing developments was approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors at its October meeting. These 83 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and other federal and state funding to these projects will produce new affordable rental housing in Concord, Newport, and Rochester. New Hampshire Housing anticipates approving LIHTC allocations for additional developments later this year.
CONCORD, NH
U.S. Department of State

The United States Announces $25 Million to Support Access to Clean Nuclear Energy

Today at the UN Climate Change Conference, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins announced the United States’ commitment of $25 million in support towards expanding access to clean nuclear energy. The announcement, also called a “Nuclear Futures Package,” represents efforts from across the U.S. government, and includes ongoing programs and projects under development to:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

BlackRock closes Climate Finance Partnership fund at $673m

BlackRock has raised $673 million for its Climate Finance Partnership (CFP) with the help of a global consortium of 22 investors, exceeding its target of $500 million. Governments, philanthropies and institutional investors committed to the fundraise. CFP is a public-private finance vehicle focused on investing in climate infrastructure across emerging...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Capital on Tap Receives £450 million to Fund SMEs

a UK-based Fintech, has received a £450 million funding facility provided by Atalaya Capital Management, BNP Paribas, and HSBC. Capital on Tap is a finance provider for UK and US-based SMEs. Since 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over £3.5 billion of funding to more than 125,000 small businesses...
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy