California Cannabis Industry Association releases report analyzing the health and success of the state's social equity programs

MENDOCINO Co., 11/2/21 — Cannabis competitions may be a long standing tradition to Emerald Triangle residents, but this year, the California State Fair is getting into the mix with newly established cannabis awards added to the statewide event for 2022 for the first time in the fair’s 166 year history. For local farmers, whether or not the once illicit flower has been fully accepted as an agricultural crop, that means that cannabis flowers can be submitted to be judged at the fair alongside livestock, jam, gourds, and all the other bounty the Golden State has to offer — and entries are open now.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO