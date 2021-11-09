Shop With a Cop event continues to celebrate the gift of giving in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Early holiday cheer for some Midstate students provided by first responders and generous sponsors.

“They get to shop with either a fireman, police officer, or a member of the local South Central EMS,” Corporal Walt Cook of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department said. “Students are referred to us from the Central Dauphin School District. We provide them with some gift cards and they go shop gifts for their friends, family, or whoever they might want to buy a Christmas gift for.”

For 24 kids who attend the six elementary schools in the township, they got a shopping spree in Dick’s Sporting Goods. “We’re buying for my mom and dad. My parents have been going through a lot, I want to make this day special,” student, Amaia said.

Fun for everyone involved. “This shows the real side of policing,” Cpl. Cook said. Once all the shopping is done, “They gift wrap everything and we have some cookies and play games.”

Spreading holiday cheer through the gift of giving. Amaia is looking forward to surprising her parents this Christmas “I think they are going to be so crazy, it will be like, oh my god Amaia, what did you just do to me?” Amaia said.

The police department and first responders give a special shout-out to Dick’s Sporting Goods for the partnership in making Christmas wishes come true.

