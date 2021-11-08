CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Capital Partners

By Yellowstone Capital Partners
 6 days ago
Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in...

Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO and BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Capital Partners ("Yellowstone") today announced the close of $95 million in capital for its third fund ("Fund III") focused on credit opportunities in the United States housing market. With the first close, Yellowstone brings together a unique investment platform and a global investor base aligned on the pursuit of real estate investments with positive social, environmental, and financial returns.
