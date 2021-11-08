Yellowstone Capital Partners

Axiom Cloud, a company that develops software solutions to solve commercial refrigeration’s biggest energy and maintenance problems, announced that it has raised over $2.5 Million from Momenta Ventures, Leadout Capital, Vela Partners, Lorimer Ventures, and others. The funding will primarily be used to grow Axiom Cloud’s team to make its offerings more scalable, while simultaneously fulfilling its backlog of orders from grocery chains and cold storage companies. The funding will also be used to develop new controller integrations, which will allow Axiom to provide its “apps for refrigeration” to an even broader set of customers.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO