TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Supergirl’ Farewell & More

The first thing you need to know about the new Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown is that it is not a spinoff, reboot, or in any other way tied to Mare of Easttown, despite the two shows having sound-alike names. It’s the most confusing bit of series nomenclature since NCIS launched while CSI was still on the air, or perhaps going back to when ABC and CBS debuted dramas called Once and Again and Now And Again in the same season. Then again, maybe the echoing title is helpful. Mayor, like Mare, takes place in a dying Rust Belt community,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO