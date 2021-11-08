CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Supergirl’ Farewell & More

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Is a Gritty Michigan Mess

Writer and director Taylor Sheridan has carved a strong niche for himself. His films have found strength in their diverse portrayal of crime in America, complete with interesting and empathetic character studies alongside an obvious care for depicting under-reported areas of the country. After the sweeping success of his first...
MICHIGAN STATE
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Decider

How to Watch ‘SEAL Team’ on Paramount+

So, what’s in store for the David Boreanaz action series? And once you see the cliffhanger in Sunday’s episode, how will you find the conclusion? What’s the future for SEAL Team on CBS and in general? We’ve got answers to all those questions below. Here’s how the move will take...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why isn’t CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there’s going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn’t going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it’s not bad news about it just yet.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ETOnline.com

Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Play Hardball in 'Mayor of Kingstown' First Look (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler play hardball on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. The new series, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family -- power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, Mayor of Kingstown provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’: TV Review

“Did you ever, when you were a little kid, used to think that maybe you could do something in life that makes you happy?,” Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky asks a friend. Mike’s staring into the middle distance and holding a beer. He completes his thought with a glum ponderousness: “And then you figure out that there’s no such thing as happy?”
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What If ‘Mare of Easttown,’ but Jeremy Renner? Let’s Call It ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

The first thing you need to know about the new Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown is that it is not a spinoff, reboot, or in any other way tied to Mare of Easttown, despite the two shows having sound-alike names. It’s the most confusing bit of series nomenclature since NCIS launched while CSI was still on the air, or perhaps going back to when ABC and CBS debuted dramas called Once and Again and Now And Again in the same season. Then again, maybe the echoing title is helpful. Mayor, like Mare, takes place in a dying Rust Belt community,...
TV & VIDEOS
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 14: 'Mayor of Kingstown' on streaming and cable TV

Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”), Diane Wiest (“Hannah and her Sisters”) and Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) star in this ultraviolent thriller about a powerful family that runs a corrupt post-industrial Michigan city and its main employer, the local prison. Things look grim for Homer and Flanders in the conclusion...
NFL
TVLine

CBS Chief Cheers Ghosts and Other Fall Wins, Successful NCIS Cast Transition

As CBS looks ahead to midseason (with the release of its winter game plan), it is currently home to three of the four most-watched freshman series (and four out of the Top 5). With delayed playback factored in, NCIS: Hawai’i leads this fall’s freshman class with 8.3 million total viewers, followed by FBI: International‘s 8.2 mil. Trailing NBC’s La Brea, Ghosts lands at No. 4 with 7.8 mil, while CSI: Vegas (7.1 mil) rounds out the Top 5. “That’s a heck of a good start in any year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine, “and especially this year, with [full fall...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Delivers Massive Twist in Series Premiere

Two weeks ahead of Hawkeye's debut on Disney+, Jeremy Renner's other major series arrived on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, from the creators of Yellowstone, tells the story of a couple of brothers who call the shots in the prison town of Kingtown, Michigan. The series has had a lot of hype behind it, given its all-star cast and the creative team of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, whose other series just happens to be the biggest hit on cable. The premiere episode of Mayor of Kingstown finally debuted on Sunday, and it brought with it a shocking twist that none of its new fans expected to see. One of its main characters was killed just 40 minutes into the series.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Cast & Creators on the Inspiration Behind the Gritty Drama (VIDEO)

Meet the McLusky brothers of Mayor of Kingstown, “fixers” in fictional Kingstown, Michigan, where seven prisons are the berg’s main business. The trio keeps the peace between cops, criminals, and everyone in between by making off-the-books deals. A natural in the business is the oldest, charming, gregarious Mitch (Kyle Chandler). More reluctant is the middle child — the “mayor” of the title — Mike (Jeremy Renner) who always wanted to get out of town and do something else with his life but kept getting pulled back. (“It’s a selfless job,” Renner told us.) The youngest is Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop, who has ambitions that lie somewhere in between.
TV & VIDEOS
