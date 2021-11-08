CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zentist Leadership Team

By Zentist
 6 days ago
www.thepress.net

Related
MyChesCo

Trevena Adds Seasoned Biopharma Commercial Executive to Senior Leadership Team

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced the recent addition of Patricia Drake to its senior leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. ‘I am thrilled to have Pattie join our executive team and help us bring OLINVYK to the next level,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “Pattie brings more than 30 years of experience successfully launching multiple products in the hospital market and will be a welcomed addition to our experienced leadership team. She has already begun working on an accelerated plan to drive formulary wins, expand OLINVYK’s target opportunities, and optimize our field team.“
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Paso Robles Daily News

Daou Family Estates announces new appointments to national sales leadership team

New appointments include: Aaron Amsler, Michelle Smith, Walter Sorensen, and Tony Suarez. – Daou Family Estates has announced four new appointments to key leadership positions on the national sales team. Family-owned and operated, Daou Family Estates produces award-winning cabernet sauvignon and other quality wines from Paso Robles. The new team appointments “embody Georges and Daniel Daou’s ‘people-first’ approach to hospitality and business.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
aithority.com

AttackIQ Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Ken Schock as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran to oversee enterprise software sales, system engineering, and partner management as company enters next phase of global expansion. AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, announced the appointment of Ken Schock as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Schock joins effective immediately to oversee revenue strategy and functions amid accelerating company growth.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Zentist to Unlock $2.24 Billion in Real-Time Insurance Claim Payments

Zentist, the automated dental insurance claims processing platform, announced the launch of a financial pre-funding pilot program for the $156 billion U.S. dental services industry. The program applies machine learning models to dental insurance claims data so that multi-location dental service providers are paid on certain types of claim submissions in real-time. The anticipated outcomes include lower insurance reimbursement risk, improved liquidity and better near-term financial health which enables dental service organizations (DSOs) participating in the program to better fund their current operations and invest more in their future growth.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Insurance#U S#San Francisco
kyma.com

ADEQ announces new Deputy Director to serve on the Executive Leadership Team

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, November 9, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced a new Deputy Director of Operational Excellence to join their Executive Leadership Team. Carlos Rascon will be overseeing several divisions such as the Business Intelligence Team and the Information Technology Office. ADEQ Director Misael...
PHOENIX, AZ
pymnts

Zentist Debuts Pilot of Real-Time Dental Claims Payments

Automated dental insurance claims processing platform Zentist has rolled out a financial pre-funding pilot program for the U.S. dental industry, the company announced Monday (Nov. 8). The program applies machine learning models to dental insurance claims data, and will allow dental service providers with several locations to be paid on...
ECONOMY
texasborderbusiness.com

PNC Bank Announces Leadership Transition For Its Community Develpment Banking Team

PITTSBURGH, PA,– PNC Bank today announced that Cathy Niederberger, director of Community Development Banking, will retire in early 2022, after a 25-year career with the bank. Reymundo “Rey” Ocañas, who currently serves as the Southwest Territory executive for PNC’s Community Development Banking, will assume leadership of the Community Development Banking function for PNC in January 2022. Before joining PNC, Ocañas served as director of communications and responsible business at BBVA USA.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Compass adds Chris Burell and Alex Page to Atlanta leadership team

Compass has enjoyed significant growth over the past year and during the third quarter of 2021, the real estate technology company made two major additions to its Atlanta leadership team. Industry professionals Chris Burell and Alex Page both joined Compass, as the managing director of Compass Georgia and the regional senior luxury marketing lead for Compass Atlanta, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
martechseries.com

AUDIENCEX Leans into Growth with Large-Scale Expansion of Leadership Team

Leading Digital Advertising Partner Positions for Growth With Multiple Strategic Hires and Executive Promotions. AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, today announced multiple senior level hires and promotions across its leadership team. These team additions and promotions reflect continued accelerated revenue growth, driven by several key strategic initiatives, from product development around data and SaaS, to market expansion and M&A. Key promotions and team members joining the AUDIENCEX leadership team, include the following:
BUSINESS
Business Insider

BBG Promotes Two Executives In Leadership Team Reorganization, Appoints CTO

The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of Assessment and Senior Managing Director Grant Griffin, MAI, to a new position as President of Valuation. Mr. Britain has served in the commercial real estate services industry for more than 25 years. Before his promotion...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Thompson Central Park New York announces executive leadership team

NEW YORK - Thompson Central Park New York announced the appointments of executive team leaders, ahead of the hotel’s opening this November. Matt Slippoy will serve as general manager and Amanda Reed as director of sales and marketing. With extensive experience overseeing award-winning properties, this executive duo will open the latest hotel to join the Thompson Hotels brand line-up in New York next month, in the former space of Parker New York.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO. Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO. Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board. ALFI , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced significant changes to its senior leadership team,...
BUSINESS
The Press

Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers as AWS Activate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autify, Inc. (CEO: Ryo Chikazawa), which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as AWS Activate Partner to give exclusive offers to startups. For more information on our AWS Activate exclusive offers, please search for exclusive offers in the...
BUSINESS
The Press

Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan inaugurates VVDN's new Die Casting Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies is India's premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company. Hon'ble Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan visited its premises in Manesar on 12th November, 2021. He visited VVDN's Experience center, 5G mobile communications lab, Mechanical tooling Park 1 & 2. During the visit, he also successfully made a 5G video call from VVDN's 5G lab to Hon'ble Minister of Telecommunications & IT and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, which is unique in the sense that the call has been made from indigenous 5G telecommunications equipment. Hon'ble Minister of State stated that our Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi ji has pledged to make India self-reliant in every field including that of telecommunications. VVDN has shown its intent and capabilities in making India a truly Atma Nirbhar not only in telecommunications but also in other areas. He congratulated the entire team of VVDN for its stellar achievements. He further said that the Modi Government will take all necessary steps to support such endeavors. Recent telecom reforms, PLI policy and PMI policy of Department Telecommunications are among several of such initiatives.
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay News Wire

Banyan Pediatric Care Centers adds experienced administrator and clinician to leadership team

Michelle Flynn, LCSW, CCM joins Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) provider as Chief Operating Officer. Banyan Pediatric Care Centers announced the addition of experienced healthcare administrator and clinician Michelle Flynn, LCSW, CCM to its senior leadership team. Flynn will serve as the PPEC’s Chief Operating Officer, reporting to President Jason Moxley.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago,...
BUSINESS
Brentwood, CA
