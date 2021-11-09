Pack your patience: Highland Strip construction for pedestrian safety could take 10 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction on the Highland Strip from Midland to Southern Ave. will take several months to complete.

The goal is to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

“It’s going to be brutal,” said driver Tony Robinson.

Robinson is frustrated about driving around construction for the next 10 months on Highland St.

“It’s going to put a damper on having to go to the grocery store or go to places where we get stuff in the area,” said Robinson.

The plan is to make the area safer for people who are walking, especially since it’s a hotspot for accidents.

There will be a raised traffic table at the Midland and Highland St. intersection along with a new mast arm traffic signal.

On Highland St., two more signalized cross walks will be built as well.

“Considering the amount of foot traffic in this area, it’s probably going to help things in terms of making it more pedestrian-friendly. However, right now we have to deal with the suck of it,” said Robinson.

Meanwhile, employees who work nearby like Antonio Taylor are surprised the construction is taking 10 months.

“I was safe to be honest with you when I crossed the street before construction. I got back and forth across the street really easily,” said Taylor.

He works at Ubee’s and doesn’t believe the lane closures on Highland will scare customers away

“The customers don’t get deterred from coming here. They come rain, sleet or snow especially the snow. They here they sliding into Ubee’s,” said Taylor.

There will also be new street lights and asphalt paving.

This project is funded by the Highland revitalization TIF program.

