CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

MGA Entertainment

By MGA Entertainment
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumers Have Voted - MGA Reveals this Holiday's Top Toys. CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Consumers Have Voted - MGA Reveals this Holiday's Top Toys

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are around the corner, and this season MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing and biggest privately held toy company in the US, has made shopping easier with a one-stop roundup of the 25 hottest holiday toys. From all-new imaginative dolls, playsets and accessories to best-in-class tech toys for little learners, MGA has the perfect gifts for kids and collectors alike.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Huron Daily Tribune

Entertainment increases in Nunn household

Several months ago we had to say goodbye to our oldest male cat due to some health issues. Since then, the house has felt a little more empty, despite having three dogs and two cats remaining. However, last week while scrolling Facebook, I saw a friend was needing to re-home...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Mga Entertainment#Gifts For Kids
WLNS

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
INTERNET
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Best Life

This Iconic Retailer Is Closing All But 6 Stores by the End of 2021

The retail world has been in a state of change for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected shopping. In many cases, many shops that were once household names across the U.S. have been shrinking and shifting for nearly a decade as tastes change and more people take their purchases online. Now, one iconic retailer is planning on closing all but six of its remaining stores before the end of the year. Read on to see which beloved big box is nearly bygone.
RETAIL
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This in Multiple States

Walmart is one of the most popular stores in the U.S., with millions of customers shopping for everything from clothing to home décor to groceries in its 5,000-plus stores throughout the country. And while the mega-retailer seems to be constantly expanding its product offerings and services, the company is now eliminating one major part of its business model in some markets. Read on to discover what changes the big box store is making and find out if your local store is affected.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy