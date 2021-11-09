CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast At Hy-Vee

Yankton Daily Press
 5 days ago

Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Veterans and active military members dine for free at Hy-Vee

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee hosted a free dine-in breakfast for veterans and active military members on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. NTV's Taylor Leverett stopped by the Kearney store and spoke with Paul McIlnay, anti submarine warfare technician veteran. Organizers said curbside pickup will also be available. Hy-Vee...
KEARNEY, NE
nonpareilonline.com

Purchase of Hy-Vee reusable bags will benefit VODEC thru November

The Vocational Development Center’s next fundraiser is in the bag. The red “My Heart” reusable shopping bag, that is. By purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee on West Broadway, shoppers can give back to the community and help reduce single-use plastics. The bags are available for $2.50 at Hy-Vee...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
mcdonoughvoice.com

Hy-Vee dietician hosting free events

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 29, 2021) — Throughout November, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host free events focused on managing carbohydrate intake. The dietitian team will also host low-carb educational events, including store tours, cooking classes and A1C screenings. The events will offer customers tips and information on how they can shop and prepare foods for the holidays, while making some healthy, low-carb additions to favorite meal traditions.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Hy Vee#Dine#Breakfast
lakenewsonline.com

Hy-Vee honors veterans in November

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the start of a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s veterans and military members in our communities, as well as increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families. The campaign is part of the company’s annual Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
klkntv.com

Hy-Vee announces new gluten-free line in all stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of Good Graces, a new private gluten-free brand available to all Hy-Vee stores. The first line expected to launch includes a range of gluten-free products such as; frozen pizzas, breaded chicken nuggets, pasta entrees, boxed pasta, soups, oatmeal, pretzels, white cheddar puffs, and granola.
LINCOLN, NE
JC Post

Hy-Vee launches campaign to recruit, support veterans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 2, 2021) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday the start of a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s veterans and military members in our communities, as well as increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families. The campaign is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fremont Tribune

Wahlburgers coming to Plattsmouth's Hy-Vee

PLATTSMOUTH – A new restaurant is coming to Plattsmouth. Wahlburgers, a casual, family-friendly restaurant that specializes in hamburgers, is set to open next month inside the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store, said store manager Jeremy Pitt. It will be located where Hy-Vee’s Market Grille is currently located, he said. “We plan...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Yankton Daily Press

‘Keep Yankton Beautiful’ Storytime Slated

Did you know that America Recycles Day is on Nov. 15? The Yankton Community Library is partnering with Keep Yankton Beautiful to bring the community a storytime focused on recycling and taking care of the earth. Join the staff at the library for one of the following times: Tuesday, Nov....
YANKTON, SD
Yankton Daily Press

Yankton Community Library Shirts For Sale

Want a fun way to show your love for your local library? The Yankton Community Library Foundation will be selling T-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies with the library logo: “Yankton Community Library, Books are just the beginning.” Assorted colors and sizes from youth to 4XL are available. Order forms...
YANKTON, SD
Grand Island Independent

Wahlburgers coming to Grand Island Hy-Vee

A Wahlburgers restaurant location is expected to open Tuesday, Dec. 14, inside the Grand Island Hy-Vee store. The restaurant will include most of the same menu options as full-service Wahlburgers locations. According to a news release, the menu will feature the resturant’s “signature burgers, homestyle sides, housemade condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes and a full-service bar, including beer, wine and cocktails.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KIMT

Hy-Vee launches campaign focused on veterans and active duty service members

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all likely know someone who is a veteran, or you might be a veteran yourself. And if you're needing a job, Hy-Vee is hiring. Throughout the month of November, the Iowa-based grocer is honoring our nation’s veterans and military members, as well as increasing awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families, through a campaign as part of the 'Hy-Vee Homefront' initiative. One of these ways is 'Hiring Heroes' - recruiting more veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to work for them and their 8 subsidiaries. In addition, customers can have their total rounded up at the register during checkout to raise money for veterans programs, with Hy-Vee matching up to $100,000.
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

Screenings and Classes at Hy-Vee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee in Davenport and Milan Hy-Vee will be offering free A1C Screenings, free of cost and no need to fast for these screenings! These screenings are happening during the first week of November. Hy-Vee Dietitians will be hosting “Holiday Carb Swap” classes...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Hy-Vee, CVS offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids

Crews respond to a large fire in Mount Joy Wednesday afternoon. Davenport man pleads guilty in May 2020 death of mother. Watson will be sentenced on Jan. 12. I-80 pavement patching begins Tuesday in Rock Island County. Updated: 3 hours ago. The work starts at mile marker three, located one...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Free Press

River’s Edge to close express clinic at hilltop Hy-Vee

MANKATO — River’s Edge Hospital plans to close its express clinic at Mankato’s hilltop Hy-Vee at the end of this year. The St. Peter health care provider opened the express clinic in October 2020, providing care seven days a week, ranging from minor respiratory issues to ear infections to sports physicals. Its last day at the Hy-Vee will be Dec. 31, according to a release from River’s Edge.
MANKATO, MN
Fremont Tribune

Hy-Vee program to benefit historical society

PLATTSMOUTH – Folks can provide financial support to the Cass County Historical Society by taking part in the Hy-Vee Giving Tag Program. Launched in November 2019, it’s a reusable bag program with the goal to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work. When customers purchase a...
CASS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy