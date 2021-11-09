Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast At Hy-Vee

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all likely know someone who is a veteran, or you might be a veteran yourself. And if you're needing a job, Hy-Vee is hiring. Throughout the month of November, the Iowa-based grocer is honoring our nation’s veterans and military members, as well as increasing awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families, through a campaign as part of the 'Hy-Vee Homefront' initiative. One of these ways is 'Hiring Heroes' - recruiting more veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to work for them and their 8 subsidiaries. In addition, customers can have their total rounded up at the register during checkout to raise money for veterans programs, with Hy-Vee matching up to $100,000.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO