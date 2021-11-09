CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaysia's September industrial production rose 2.5%, above forecast

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in September rose 2.5% from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Tuesday. September’s industrial production was expected to rise 1.9%, according to 14 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

