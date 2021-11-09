CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Popular K9 passes away after battling cancer

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some sad news Monday night out of Lycoming County.

Lycoming County Courthouse’s beloved facility dog Jedi, has died. He was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

During his two years of service to the county, Jedi offered emotional support to victims in court, as well as being a friend to residents.

Local pup honored for courtroom support during International Dog Assistance Week

Our condolences go out to those who have been impacted by Jedi’s presence.

