Popular K9 passes away after battling cancer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some sad news Monday night out of Lycoming County.

Lycoming County Courthouse’s beloved facility dog Jedi, has died. He was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

During his two years of service to the county, Jedi offered emotional support to victims in court, as well as being a friend to residents.

Our condolences go out to those who have been impacted by Jedi’s presence.

