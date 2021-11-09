Young Pianist Makes His Cleveland Orchestra Debut

Composer John Williams may not be a household name, but his music is almost certainly familiar to everyone in your household. The winner of 25 Grammies and five Oscars, the 89-year-old composed such signature soundtracks as Jaws, The Towering Inferno, Star Wars, E.T., Home Alone, Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and the first three Harry Potter films. He’s been George Lucas’ and Stephen Spielberg’s go-to man for decades. He’s conducted countless pops concerts, written theme music for television shows and special events such as the 1984 Summer Olympics and NBC Sunday Night Football, and in general insinuated his skillful, mood-setting themes into the mass mind. One couldn’t say he’s wasted any of his long life!

