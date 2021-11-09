CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Benton man charged with DUI after September head-on crash

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKGcV_0cqoD8ST00

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver of a van that crashed head-on into a school bus back in September has been charged with a DUI.

30-year-old Tye Holloway of Benton has been charged with a DUI along with 14 counts of reckless endangerment by state police.

One person was taken to the hospital in that crash on Rhoades Hill Road in Derry Township, Montour County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State police investigate barn arson incident, costing $10,000 in damages

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Schuylkill County are trying to track down an arsonist that burned down a portion of a barn. It happened Friday morning in Washington Township along Birds Hill Road. Police say someone set fire to bales of hay inside a barn. According to a state police fire marshal, […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Child ejected from car after two-vehicle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an incident where one child was ejected from a vehicle due to a two-car crash in Kingston. According to Kingston police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Chesnut Avenue and Pringle Street between two vehicles. Police say a seven-year-old child was ejected due to the crash, the […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Tunkhannock Township Police issue warrant following an incident of Friday

TUNKHANNOCK TWP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Tunkhannock Township Police are looking for Joseph Anthony Frank.  An arrest warrant for Frank has been secured following an incident Friday afternoon.   According to Police, Frank arrived at the residence of an elderly family member on Shupp Hill Road and began to smash windows with a bat.   Frank then approached the victim and threatened him with […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Towanda man arrested on drug charges after foot chase

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after he attempted to flee police in Wysox, during which he was found to have meth and drug paraphernalia. Police said they attempted to apprehend Austin Schoonover, 27, on November 3 around 11:12 a.m. Schoonover had multiple active warrants for Burglary out of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Montour County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montour County, PA
City
Benton, PA
WBRE

Police found missing child in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  The Williamsport Bureau of Police has located 13-year-old Mahiiya Flanders of Williamsport City.   Flanders was believed to be in the Newberry area of Williamsport, where she was last seen. Police have been able to locate her safely and return her home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Watch: Train crashes into car in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A train crashed into a vehicle in Shamokin Thursday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of East Independence Street around 12:30 p.m. The car was parked on the street, on the train tracks. Witnesses say no one was inside of the vehicle at the time of the collision. No […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Pottsville police charge man with aggravated assault after stabbing incident

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pottsville Bureau of Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon, leaving one woman severely injured. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Race Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a victim injured inside a home. Officials say once they arrived […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
WBRE

Four people displaced in suspicious Mayfield house fire

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the move Friday evening in Lackawanna County for what’s considered a suspicious house fire. According to crews on the scene, flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of May Street in Mayfield. A quick response by the Mayfield Fire Department helped keep […]
MAYFIELD, PA
WBRE

Garage in flames, crews battle fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battle a burning garage fire in Wilkes-Barre Saturday evening. According to an eyewitness, the multi-car garage became engulfed in flames around 9:30 p.m. on the south side of Wilkes-Barre. It sparked behind a home on the first block of Regent Street. Firefighters had to cut through a fence to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton Police catch wanted man

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police apprehended a wanted man after a foot pursuit where police say, both the criminal and officers were in danger of injury. Wednesday morning around 10:00 in the areas of South Church Street and West Beech Street officers say they spotted Joshua Pagan-Vargas who was wanted for a failure […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WBRE

Tobyhanna man arrested after police find him with drugs, firearm

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man was arrested after police say he was in possession of drugs. According to a release from the Pocono Township Police Department on their Facebook page, Emmanuel A. Baez of Tobyhanna was arrested after officers found him in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm in the early morning […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Update: Tunkhannock fugitive arrested in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRE/WYOU)– Police confirms with Eyewitness News, Joesph Frank, a fugitive of Tunkhannock Township Police, has been apprehended. Police say Frank was arrested by the US Secret Service members at The White House security gate checkpoint in the Capital.   According to police, Frank arrived at the residence of an elderly family member on Shupp Hill Road and began to smash […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Father speaks out amidst Lycoming County homicide investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The father of the two girls found deceased in Hepburn Township is speaking out. For years, Joshua Snyder has been trying to get in contact with his children only to find out his two daughters were dead and says he’s living every parent’s worst nightmare. “This whole time I assumed […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Long Pond man found guilty of 2020 burglary

PAUPACK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Long Pond man was found guilty of burglary and other felony charges. According to a press release from the Wayne County District Attorney’s office, Jehovah Maldonado, 26, was found guilty of burglarizing a residence in Paupack in September 2020. According to the release, jewelry, cash and guns were taken […]
LONG POND, PA
WBRE

WBRE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy