Benton man charged with DUI after September head-on crash

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver of a van that crashed head-on into a school bus back in September has been charged with a DUI.



30-year-old Tye Holloway of Benton has been charged with a DUI along with 14 counts of reckless endangerment by state police.

One person was taken to the hospital in that crash on Rhoades Hill Road in Derry Township, Montour County.

