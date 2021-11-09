Musical Version of “The Little Prince” Is Next Up for Movies at Home

One thing you can say about You’re Next is that it’s a hack and slash movie with a purpose, that much is certain. Some might say that every hack and slash has a purpose and that’s not wrong, but this time around the mayhem is brought on in a measured and barely controlled manner that appears to be random and kind of ridiculous since there’s no rhyme or reason to who’s getting killed and why. But as the movie continues the plot continues to settle and finally thicken when it’s revealed that the carnage does have a point to it and that the killers, despite being deranged and obviously out of their gourd just enough to take on this job, have been hired by someone on the inside. The animal masks are an interesting touch since they do lend a bit of a dramatic and eerie feel to the movie since the idea of not being able to see the face of one’s attacker is definitely terrifying as this is a fear that a lot of people would admit to when asked how it would affect their mental state.

