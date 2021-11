Mendon, N.Y. — Sunday morning kicked off the Hoof-it for Heroes challenge, raising awareness for veterans and active military who struggle with mental health. Cpl. Brett Avery served as a U.S. Marine for five years. After leaving in 2016, he lost three of his military friends to suicide. Recently, a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs said 22 veterans and active military commit suicide each day. in 2018, Cpl. Avery wanted to take action to help those struggling and approached the EquiCenter about starting a fundraiser. He planned a 22-mile hike, a nod to the statistic, and raised more than his goal of $2,200 to help veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress.

