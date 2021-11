To a certain generation of soccer fan, Arsenal is synonymous with beautiful, attacking soccer. For nearly the entire two decades that Arsène Wenger led the club, you could guarantee that the Gunners were going to play very well and very attractively. And though the latter stage of the Wenger era was rough, and the post-Wenger years haven’t been any better, Arsenal does appear to be on its way to once again playing very well consistently. It’s just that the club’s return to goodness might not also include a return of the prettiness of old.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO