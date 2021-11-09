'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Offers Health Update After Leaving 'The Talk'

Carrie Ann Inaba traded in her gowns for a sleek white suit last night for ‘DWTS’ Queen themed episode. She spoke to HL about her look & thoughts on the performances. As the competition heats up on Dancing With The Stars, so do judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s outfits! The beauty went all out for the Queen themed episode in a sleek white suit, which she had been wanting to wear all season! “I have worn almost every shape of a ball gown or an evening gown in all the episodes for the past three seasons and I really wanted to do something different, so I have been pushing Rhonda (my stylist) and we finally found the right suit by Alexander McQueen,” Carrie Ann told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It had the kind of shoulders I wanted, the right lapel and I was just excited for this look adding the chains as a throwback to my time on Madonna’s Girlie Show where I wore chains in a similar way.” Safe to say, Freddie Mercury would have been very proud!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO