Binghamton, NY

B.U. Bearcats women’s basketball hosts Siena in Tuesday’s season opener, men will battle Cornell

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University basketball teams are preparing to open up their 2021-22 seasons on Tuesday at the Events Center.

This will be the first time since early 2020 that fans will be in attendance to watch the Bearcats basketball teams in action.

And both teams will be hoping to see the Events Center fill up and get loud.

The night begins when the Bearcats women’s team tips off against Siena.

This is the first of five-straight home games for the Bearcats.

BU is coming off a 5-11 shortened season earlier this year, which featured only two non-conference games.

Binghamton returns four of their regular five starters from a season ago, highlighted by America East 1st-Team All-Conference member Denai Bowman.

Bowman averaged nearly 13 points per game last season, leading the team in scoring and steals, while finishing 2nd in rebounds and assists.

The Bearcats and Saints are meeting for the second time in three years in the season opener.

Binghamton took down Siena, 89-62, back in 2019, and BU leads the all-time series 4-3.

The Bearcats and Saints tip off at the Events Center at 5:30 PM.

Following the conclusion of that one, the BU men’s team will take the court inside the Events Center to host Cornell.

This will be the first season for BU under new head coach Levell Sanders.

The Bearcats were 4-14 this past season, with all four wins coming in America East play.

The Bearcats welcome back three starters from a season ago, including 2nd-leading scorer Tyler Bertram, and leading rebounder George Tinsley.

Binghamton will also welcome in three transfer players; Taveion White, Jacob Falko, and John McGriff, with expectations all three will see sizeable roles.

For Cornell, it’s been a bit since they’ve stepped on a floor to play.

With the Ivy League not competing in 2020-21, this will be the Big Red’s 1st contest in 612 days.

The last time these two met, Jimmy Boeheim went for 24 points and helped lead Cornell to an 84-64 home win in November of 2019.

BU and Cornell are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM Tuesday.

Binghamton will then hit the road for their next three games.

