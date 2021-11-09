Former US Marine Detained by Russia Goes on Hunger Strike to Protest Treatment

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.

