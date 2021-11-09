CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Former US Marine Detained by Russia Goes on Hunger Strike to Protest Treatment

By Foreign Desk Staff
 5 days ago

Trevor Reed, the 30-year-old former Marine who has been detained on what his...

Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Iola Register

American held in Russian prison goes on hunger strike

WASHINGTON — Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine and Fort Worth native serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia, has been on a hunger strike for five days to protest his detention and the violation of his rights. “We have received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun...
PROTESTS
AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
US Military Tests Iron Dome in Guam, With Eyes on Threats From China: Report

The United States military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in Guam as it eyes possible threats from China. The tests are part of the US military’s buildup in the Asia-Pacific region aimed at countering Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Guam is a US territory...
MILITARY
Derrick

Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain's Foreign Office after 21 days. Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance...
ADVOCACY
Russia’s Latest Stealth Submarine Has the Pentagon Worried

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
MILITARY
DHS Streamlining Process for Afghan Evacuees Resettling in US

The Biden administration is waiving some fees for Afghan evacuees as they seek work permits and otherwise try to gain residency in the U.S. after a rushed evacuation from Afghanistan. The government will waive fees for both applications as well as the biometric testing required to proceed. The move comes...
IMMIGRATION
Pakistan Set to Host US, China, Russia, Taliban to Discuss Afghan Crisis

Pakistan will host the United States, China and Russia this week for talks on Afghanistan under what is known as the “troika plus” process. Officials in Islamabad have confirmed to VOA that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Afghan Taliban, has also been invited to the meeting, scheduled for Thursday, describing his participation as an “important” development.
WORLD
Chinese Forces Exercise Near Taiwan in Response to US Visit

Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty,” China’s Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.
MILITARY
US-Backed Forces Say They Foiled IS Prison Break in Northeast Syria

Local security forces affiliated with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday they thwarted a plot by a suspected Islamic State group cell to carry out an attack on a prison holding IS fighters in northeast Syria. The operation, carried out in the early hours of Monday, took place in...
MILITARY
Israeli Ambassador Evacuated From London Event Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom was forced to leave an event flanked by bodyguards after a large group of pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside to protest her attendance. In video that has now gone viral, Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Tzipi Hotovely was seen leaving the London School of Economics...
PROTESTS
Afghanistan’s Ghost Soldiers Undermined Fight Against Taliban – Ex-Official

Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government’s books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists so that generals could pocket their wages. The Taliban rapidly seized control of Afghanistan in August, as US forces withdrew after...
MILITARY
Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace forces said Thursday that Israel was “doomed to disappear,” and that any action by Jerusalem against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance. Israeli security chiefs have recently stepped up their rhetoric against Iran, with Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warning...
MILITARY
Pentagon: ‘Dozens’ of Family Members of US Troops Still in Afghanistan

The Pentagon confirmed that “dozens” of family members of American troops remain in Afghanistan nearly three months after the U.S. ended its military mission in the country. “We believe it’s certainly, most likely in the dozens,” Department of Defense (DOD) press secretary John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.
MILITARY

