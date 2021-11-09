Football Program Update

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt was trying to balance the needs of the program with the needs of its current players. When considering an in-season coaching change, they are not always one and the same.Hocutt, as eight other ADs overseeing major college football programs have already done since September, decided to make a move with a big chunk of season still to play. Texas Tech fired Matt Wells on Oct. 25 and has already hired his replacement.“I owe it to the players to make the very best decisions that relate to their student-athlete experience and their careers at Texas...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO