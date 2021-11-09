Football Program Update

Looking for ways for your littlest fans to get in on the football action? Here are some fun sports opportunities offered by the Indianapolis Colts!. The Indianapolis Colts Junior Cheerleading Program is an exclusive 8-month program for children ages 3 to 14. Your child will receive dance instruction from the Colts Cheerleaders at a monthly clinic, beginning in June. Children will be assigned to a squad and have a Colts Cheerleader as their mentor and coach. Junior Cheerleaders also have exclusive performance opportunities throughout the season. In the past, the Junior Cheerleaders have performed at Indianapolis Indians games, Indy Eleven games, Colts home games, the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade, and an end-of-year recital.
