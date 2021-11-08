Gary’s Tea: TikTok Video Goes Viral Alleging That Ashanti Had Surgery Done On Her Body [WATCH]

Austrailian TV personality Steve Irwin made a “very, very weird” speech just weeks before he died, his close friend said.Appearing on the I’ve Got News For You podcast, Irwin’s friend and The Crocodile Hunter producer opened up about filming Ocean’s Deadliest – the ill-fated 2007 documentary that would be Irwin’s last. Stainton said that the crocodile hunter – as Irwin was fondly known – made a “very, very weird...finale” speech just weeks before he was fatally pierced in the chest by a stingray in Queensland. The TV producer explained: “A couple of days before we started the show,...
