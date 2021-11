During World War II, many Chicagoans set up small personal memorials to lost loved ones. Almost all have vanished, but two survive in Hyde Park. With 16 million Americans in the Armed Forces, service was a communal affair. Everyone knew someone who was serving. During the war, people put blue paper stars in their windows to show that a member of the family was serving. When a member of the family died in combat, the families replaced it with a gold star. Many people wanted a more permanent way to honor the one they’d lost. Some people switched from a paper gold star to a metallic star attached to their building. One such was on a building at 55th and Dorchester. These gold stars in Hyde Park were lost to urban renewal.

