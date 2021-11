The Volleyball Tiger Girls closed their season with a thrilling victory in the Den over Cobre in three straight sets last night, clinching the second place in District. The team took the time before the varsity match for Parent Night and to honor their seniors, who were presented with gifts in an on court ceremony. At the matches conclusion, the team gathered at mid court to be presented with the trophy for their finish. The Tigers close the regular season with a 16-7 overall record and await the release of the brackets for the State Championship playoffs Sunday night.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO