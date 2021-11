In the Oct. 21 issue of the Herald, Chicago Park District Director of Planning and Development Heather Gleason is quoted in connection with the selection of the eastern end of the Midway as the site for the replacement of Jackson Park recreational facilities that are being lost due to the Obama Presidential Center. As described in the Herald, the replacement of the Jackson Park recreational facilities is required under the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery Act of 1978 (UPARR).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO