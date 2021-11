While the stock market today soars on positive job market news, reopening stocks could be in focus. For the most part, this would be thanks to consumers possibly having more spending power in an already consumer-focused market. Without getting ahead of ourselves, let’s look at the core figures in the October nonfarm payroll figures. Impressively, U.S. employers added a whopping 531,000 new non-farm payrolls back to the economy throughout the month. When you compare this to estimates of 450,000, the current momentum in stocks is understandable.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO