CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Amazon deforestation threatens jaguars, giant eagles

By CARL DE SOUZA, Florian PLAUCHEUR, Carl DE SOUZA
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh8eq_0cqo6CXm00
Ousado, a wild jaguar, was badly burned in devastating wildfires in Brazil in 2020; the destruction of the Amazon is putting many species at risk /AFP

Boating slowly upriver through the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, Brazilian biologist Fernando Tortato scans the bank for signs of Ousado, a jaguar badly burned in devastating wildfires last year.

A thousand kilometers (600 miles) to the north, at the rapidly receding edge of the Amazon rainforest, conservationist Roberto Eduardo Stofel peers through his binoculars, monitoring a baby harpy eagle sitting alone in a giant nest, its parents apparently out searching for increasingly hard-to-find food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSWoF_0cqo6CXm00
The harpy eagle is one of the most iconic species threatened by the accelerating destruction of the Amazon /AFP

The sleek, majestic jaguar and spectacularly powerful harpy eagle are two of the most iconic species threatened by the accelerating destruction of the Amazon, whose breathtaking biodiversity risks collapsing as the world's biggest rainforest approaches a "tipping point."

Scientists say that is the point at which a vicious circle of deforestation, wildfires and climate change could damage the rainforest so badly it dies off and turns to savannah -- with catastrophic consequences for its more than three million species of plants and animals.

- 'Flying rivers' drying up -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgCqy_0cqo6CXm00
The jaguar Ousado was released back into the wild after being treated for serious burns suffered in wildfires /AFP

The jaguar and harpy eagle are already feeling the impact.

Ousado, a four-year-old, 75-kilogram (165-pound) male, was wounded a year ago when wildfires tore through the Pantanal, fueled by the region's worst drought in 47 years.

The region, which sits just south of the Amazon, is known for its stunning wildlife, drawing tourists from around the world.

But nearly a third of it burned in last year's fires, killing or wounding countless animals -- including Ousado, who was found with third-degree burns on his paws, barely able to walk.

Veterinarians took the big black-and-yellow spotted cat to an animal hospital, treated him, and then reintroduced him to the wild with a tracking collar to monitor his recovery -- which is going well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkUKQ_0cqo6CXm00
Conservationists use an aerial radio to track and locate the jaguar Ousado, after it suffered injuries in wildfires /AFP

The destruction of the Pantanal, Tortato explains, is directly linked to that of the Amazon.

The rainforest's 390 billion trees generate water vapor that dumps rain across much of South America -- a phenomenon known as "flying rivers."

Sometimes appearing as wisps of mist streaking skyward, then gathering into giant clouds that look like streams of cotton, these "rivers" likely carry more water than the Amazon River itself, scientists say.

As humans raze the forest for farms and pastureland, "the rainfall that would normally arrive in the Pantanal via the 'flying rivers' has diminished," says Tortato, 37, of conservation group Panthera.

Classified as "near threatened," the jaguar, the biggest cat in the Americas, has its stronghold in the Amazon.

Its population declined an estimated 20 to 25 percent over the past two decades.

- Facing starvation -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev1WO_0cqo6CXm00
The harpy eagle is known for its massive size, fearsome claws and tufts of feathers protruding Beethoven-like from its head /AFP

Known for its massive size, fearsome claws and tufts of feathers protruding Beethoven-like from its head, the harpy eagle is, like the jaguar, an apex predator in the Amazon.

Weighing up to 10 kilograms, harpies scope their prey from the canopy, and then swoop in with deadly precision, snatching monkeys, sloths and even small deer.

But despite their hunting prowess, they are at risk of starvation.

It takes the gray and white eagles, which mate for life, about two years to raise their young. They fledge just one eaglet at a time, but need enormous territory to hunt enough food.

A recent study found harpy eagles are not adapted to hunt for prey outside the forest, and cannot survive in areas with more than 50 percent deforestation -- increasingly common at the Amazon's edges.

"They are at high risk of extinction in this region because of deforestation and logging," says Stofel, 43, who works on a harpy conservation program in Cotriguacu, in Mato Grosso state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MCSX_0cqo6CXm00
One wild Harpy eagle eats food set out for it by conservationists -- the birds are threatened by deforestation, and in the background, a logging truck hauls giant tree trunks from the forest /AFP

The area sits on the so-called "arc of deforestation."

In a poignant snapshot of the harpy's plight, AFP journalists saw one eagle eating food set out for it by conservationists, against the backdrop of a logging truck hauling giant tree trunks from the forest.

"We've monitored nests where the eaglets starved to death because the parents couldn't hunt enough food," Stofel says.

- Matter of survival (our own) -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyVAu_0cqo6CXm00
The jaguar, the biggest cat in the Americas, has its stronghold in the Amazon -- its population declined an estimated 20 to 25 percent over the past two decades /AFP

For Cristiane Mazzetti of environmental group Greenpeace, it is crucial to protect the Amazon's threatened biodiversity -- and not just for the plants and animals' sake.

Nature's complex interlocking web plays an essential role in the planet's ability to provide food, oxygen, clean water, pollination and myriad other "ecosystem services" on which all life depends.

"Biodiversity isn't something that can be resuscitated," says Mazzetti.

"It's important to protect it for our own survival."

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Amazon deforestation still high despite Brazil’s COP26 pledge

Last week at COP26 in Glasgow, 100 countries, including Brazil, pledged to reverse deforestation by 2030. However, recent figures for October show that Brazil is nowhere near protecting the Amazon rainforest. In fact, the latest numbers are the second most appalling since scientists began measuring deforestation. The Brazilian National Space...
AGRICULTURE
Searchengineland.com

Amazon sellers battle the giant’s algorithm-based policy- and decision-making

“Their algorithms are garbage,” said Lesley Hensell Demand, partner in Riverbend Consulting, a firm that helps Amazon sellers overcome a host of challenges, including account de-activation and loss of ASINs (a kind of ISBN number Amazon assigns to products. Riverbend is heavily staffed by former Amazon employees. There was a...
INTERNET
AFP

Amazon birds becoming smaller, longer-winged due to climate change

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the body size of the rainforest's birds while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "The biggest takeaway for me is that this is happening far from direct human disturbance, such as deforestation, in the heart of the world's biggest rainforest," Vitek Jirinec, an ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center and the paper's lead author told AFP.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar#Amazon River#Afp Boating#Brazilian
Phys.org

Amazon deforestation hits monthly record in Brazil

Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest hit a new record in October, a Brazilian government agency said Friday, just days after President Jair Bolsonaro announced ambitious environmental goals at the COP26 climate summit. An area more than half the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro—877 square kilometers (339 square...
AMERICAS
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
nutraingredients-usa.com

PLT earns carbon neutral status via support for Amazon deforestation project

PLT Health Solutions has announced it has achieved a carbon neutral certification awarded by a third party organization. PLT, based in Morristown, NJ, said the new certification comes from the Carbonfund.org Foundation, which is also based in New Jersey. The certification is based on PLT’s investments in carbon offset projects. Carbonfund has also certified dietary supplement firm Garden of Life in a similar way.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth as Experts Detect Hole in the Sun

Today, a solar storm might pass by Earth. Days after a stunning Northern Light was seen above Scotland. According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is expected to collide with the planet's magnetic field, causing a mild geomagnetic disruption in the polar regions. On Friday, a coronal hole was...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Most Dangerous Volcanoes on the Planet

Volcanoes are responsible for some of the most devastating and dramatic natural disasters in history. Massive eruptions have created explosions more powerful than nuclear bombs and scattered ash around the globe. Sometimes there’s so much ash that it blocks out the sun and temporarily alters the global climate.  Eruptions can also reshape mountains, create lakes, […]
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Large Asteroid Approaches Earth TODAY – Are We in Trouble?

Big chunks of rock and ice hurtling through the Solar System have collided with Earth many times in the past. Most asteroids that come nearby are either avoiding our planet or get obliterated in the atmosphere due to air friction combined with their huge speed. SciTechDaily.com informs us about a...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

More than 1,000 Android phones found infected by creepy new spyware

More than 1,000 Android users have been infected with newly discovered malware that surreptitiously records audio and video in real time, downloads files, and performs a variety of other creepy surveillance activities. In all, researchers uncovered 23 apps that covertly installed spyware that researchers from security firm Zimperium are calling...
CELL PHONES
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
EurekAlert

“Cold bone”: Researchers discover first dinosaur species that lived on Greenland 214 million years ago

The two-legged dinosaur Issi saaneq lived about 214 million years ago in what is now Greenland. It was a medium-sized, long-necked herbivore and a predecessor of the sauropods, the largest land animals ever to live. It was discovered by an international team of researchers from Portugal, Denmark and Germany, including the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The name of the new dinosaur pays tribute to Greenland's Inuit language and means "cold bone". The team reports on its discovery in the journal Diversity.
WILDLIFE
AFP

AFP

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy