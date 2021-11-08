CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ILRI vacancy: Scaling & Innovation Expert / Senior Expert (Closing date: 25 November 2021)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Scaling & Innovation Expert / Senior Expert to support scaling of innovations in new One CGIAR initiatives – with a focus on the livestock Initiatives and supporting scaling in the Initiatives through a range of proven approaches and interventions covering technologies,...

cgiar.org

ILRI vacancy: Head of Jameel Observatory (Closing date: 8 December 2021)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a senior leader to provide overall leadership and management of Jameel Observatory at the interface of policy engagement and research. The Jameel Observatory will operate in East Africa and as such needs a strong regional presence and leadership from the region.
INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

ILRI vacancy: Scientist – Livestock Genetics (Closing date: 25 November 2021)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Scientist to support the ongoing breed testing and develop chicken breed improvement programs in the tropics and build up the livestock genetics team in support of its on-farm and on-station activities in Africa (Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Nigeria) and Asia (Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar).
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

Requirements Analyst

The CGIAR Excellence in Breeding Platform (EiB) (www.excellenceinbreeding.org) is a cross-commodity platform that supports the modernization of breeding programs targeting Africa, Asia, and Latin America for greater impact on food and nutrition security, climate change adaptation and development. By providing important outcomes to under-resourced peoples, the CGIAR centers help realize the founding mission of the CGIAR system – they target low-and-middle-income countries for greater impact on food and nutrition security, climate change adaptation and development.
PETS
cgiar.org

Identification of High-Yielding Iron-Biofortified Open-Pollinated Varieties of Pearl Millet in West Africa

Pearl millet is a predominant food and fodder crop in West Africa. This study was carried out to test the newly developed open-pollinated varieties (OPVs) for field performance and stability for grain yield, grain iron (Fe), and grain zinc (Zn) contents across 10 locations in West Africa (i.e., Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Ghana). The test material consisted of 30 OPVs, of which 8 are Fe/Zn biofortified. The experiment was conducted in a randomized complete block design in three replications. ANOVA revealed highly significant variability for grain yield and micronutrient traits. The presence of genotype x environment (G x E) indicated that the expressions of traits are significantly influenced by both genetic and G x E factors, for grain Fe and Zn contents. Days to 50% flowering and plant height showed less G x E, suggesting these traits are largely under genetic control. The genotypes CHAKTI (46 days), ICTP 8203 (46 days), ICMV 177002 (50 days), ICMV 177003 (48 days), and Moro (53 days) had exhibited early flowering across locations leading to early physiological maturity. CHAKTI (1.42 t/ha yield; 62.24 mg/kg of grain Fe, 47.29 mg/kg of grain Zn) and ICMP 177002 (1.19 t/ha yield, 62.62 mg/kg of grain Fe, 46.62 mg/kg of grain Zn) have performed well for grain yield and also for micronutrients, across locations, compared with the check. Additive Main Effect and Multiplicative Interaction (AMMI) ANOVA revealed the highly significant genotypic differences, the mean sum of squares of environment, and its interaction with the genotypes. Based on the AMMI stability value (ASV), the most stable genotype is SOSAT-C88 (ASV = 0.04) for grain yield and resistance to downy mildew; mean grain yield and stability rankings (YSI) revealed that the genotypes CHAKTI, SOSAT-C88, and ICMV IS 99001 were high yielding and expressed stability across regions. The strong correlation (r = 0.98**) of grain Fe and Zn contents that merits Fe-based selection is highly rewarding. CHAKTI outperformed over other genotypes for grain yield (71% higher), especially with early maturing varieties in West Africa, such as GB 8735, LCIC 9702, and Jirani, and for grain Fe (16.11% higher) and Zn (7% higher) contents across locations, and made a candidate of high-iron variety to be promoted for combating the micronutrient malnutrition in West and Central Africa (WCA).
INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

WLE at COP26: Sustainable water solutions essential to climate change adaptation in agri-food systems

Water is essential for all of Earth’s ecosystems and the food systems they support. However, as climate change becomes more pronounced, water resources are coming under increasing strain. Higher temperatures, shifting weather patterns and less predictable rainfall are leading to deteriorating water quality, less reliable water availability and rising water scarcity.
AGRICULTURE
A woman in China stuck a fluorescent light through her ponytail to keep studying when the university lights went out, and the photo has become a viral symbol for hard work

An unnamed woman has become China's new symbol of hard work. A clip of her studying with her ponytail coiled around a fluorescent light circulated on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. Chinese media outlets reported that she improvised when the lights went out while she was studying to qualify for...
CHINA
