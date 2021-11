PADUCAH- Faculty in the McCracken County School district were able to get their booster shots Friday through Strawberry Hills Pharmacy. This after more than 20 students at Heath Middle School are quarantining because of close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Seven students tested positive, strictly in the sixth grade class. They will have to quarantine until at least Tuesday and can't be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO