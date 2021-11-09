FBI Joins Criminal Investigation Of Astroworld Concert Stampede

More information surrounding the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston has been revealed and several lawsuits have been filed…. As of today, at least 18 suits have been opened after the deadly crowd surge that left eight people dead and dozens more injured while rapper Travis Scott took the stage. Investigators are working to determine all possible causes of death and injuries to concert-goers including whether a batch of counterfeit pills possibly laced with fentanyl played a role. Scott has also canceled a concert in Las Vegas scheduled for this weekend and is issuing refunds to all in attendance. The FBI is assisting the Houston Police Department in the investigation. Scott will also be paying for victims funerals.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO