Public Safety

FBI Joins Criminal Investigation Of Astroworld Concert Stampede

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people died and hundreds were...

newyork.cbslocal.com

850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Astroworld Death Toll Increases: 10th Critical Victim On Life Support After Being Trampled During Travis Scott's Fatal Concert

A 9-year-old attendee who was trampled during the Astroworld Festival is now on life support, his parents revealed. A week after the fatal concert claimed nine lives and injured hundreds of people, the father of a 9-year-old victim broke his silence and recalled how his son got severely hurt following the event. The young concertgoer, Ezra Blount, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, which caused him to be on life support.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Travis Scott is asking families of Astroworld victims to contact him via email

Travis Scott‘s team have issued a new statement, asking families of those impacted by the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in Houston last week to get in touch via email. Nine people died as a result of a fatal crowd-crush incident that took place during Scott’s headlining set at the NRG Park event last Friday (November 5). The audience began to compress towards the front of the stage, causing injuries, shortness of breath and, for some, cardiac arrest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld - news: Travis Scott event staff called dead fans ‘smurfs’ as mayor defends not ending show earlier

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.” Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.The FBI has joined the...
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

FBI Involved in Investigation Surrounding Deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston

More information surrounding the deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston has been revealed and several lawsuits have been filed…. As of today, at least 18 suits have been opened after the deadly crowd surge that left eight people dead and dozens more injured while rapper Travis Scott took the stage. Investigators are working to determine all possible causes of death and injuries to concert-goers including whether a batch of counterfeit pills possibly laced with fentanyl played a role. Scott has also canceled a concert in Las Vegas scheduled for this weekend and is issuing refunds to all in attendance. The FBI is assisting the Houston Police Department in the investigation. Scott will also be paying for victims funerals.
HOUSTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

FBI joins investigation of Texarkana church vandalism

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The FBI is investigating vandalism to a Texarkana, Arkansas church. A suspicious package was also located Tuesday morning at College Hill Baptist Church in the 1600 block of Rose Street. The El Dorado Police Department's bomb squad detonated the package and found it was not dangerous. Police...
TEXARKANA, AR
Club 93.7

Deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Include 14-Year-Old, Tragedy Now Being Investigated as Criminal Act

UPDATE (Nov. 8):. Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."
HOUSTON, TX
8 News Now

Death toll from Astroworld concert climbs to nine

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott. Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter […]
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police radioed 'crushing-type injuries' as concert continued

Travis Scott was only minutes into his headlining show at the Astroworld music festival when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge. The resulting crush killed at least eight people.The police radio traffic from the Friday night concert, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, reveals how quickly law enforcement became aware of the rising danger in the throng of concertgoers shortly after the star rapper began performing at the sold-out music festival, which drew about 50,000 people.Hundreds of other fans were injured as a mass...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MIX 107.9

‘We want justice for Bharti’: Another victim of Houston’s Astroworld concert dies

Another Astroworld Attendee Dies From Her Injuries Another attendee of last weekend’s disastrous Astroworld festival has died, bringing the death toll up to nine. 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&amp;M University, died this week after sustaining “horrific” injuries that left her hospitalized and on a ventilator. Nine people total have died in the wake […]
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

'Death ticket': more lawsuits filed over Travis Scott concert

Prominent US attorney Ben Crump announced the filing on Friday of dozens more lawsuits on behalf of people who attended the disastrous Travis Scott concert, including a woman who said she didn't know she was buying a "death ticket." "Never know that you will buy a ticket and it will be your death ticket," Daughtery said.
HOUSTON, TX
1051thebounce.com

Travis Scott Sued By 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim

Ezra Blount, 9, is the youngest victim of the Astroworld concert tragedy and is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the injuries he’s suffered from the concert. Blount who was trampled during the Astroworld concert is suing the rapper and entertainment company for the life-threatening damages he suffered at the Houston festival. According to documents obtained by TMZ, civil rights attorney Ben Crump says that the nine-year-old was, “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” as people around him were lifting up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy: Man paralyzed at 2017 show feels 'tremendous sadness,' attorney says

Kyle Green, who was paralyzed after attending a Travis Scott concert in 2017, said he is feeling "tremendous sadness" following the Astroworld tragedy. On Friday, the crowd at the outdoor Houston festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by the rapper, squeezing fans so tightly together that they couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Eight people were killed in the chaos, over 300 were treated at a field hospital on site, and at least 13 others were hospitalized. The show, which was attended by some 50,000 people, is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
CELEBRITIES
San Angelo LIVE!

New Victim Loses Her Life After Astroworld Tragedy

HOUSTON, TX –– The death toll of the Astroworld Festival surge has risen to nine as yet another victim loses their life. According to family members, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night. Shahani attended the festival with her sister, Namarata Shahani, and cousin Mohit Bellani. In tears, Namarata remembers her older sister asking if she was alight as the crowd began to surge around them –– this would be the last thing her sister ever said to her. In the chaos that ensued Namarata and Bellani lost track of their sister and cousin and were reunited in the…
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to nine

A 22-year-old university student caught up in the crowd that rushed the stage at a rap concert in Texas last week has died of her injuries, her family said Thursday, raising the death toll from the incident to nine. Bharti Shahani, who attended the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival with a sister and a cousin, had been comatose and on a ventilator since the tragedy on Friday in Houston. Hundreds of people were injured. "I want my baby back," her crying mother Karishma Shahani told journalists. "I won't be able to live without her." "I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time," the cousin, Mohit Bellani, told the local TV station ABC13.
TEXAS STATE

