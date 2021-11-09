CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth - Jiji

 5 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer 50,000 yen ($441) worth of vouchers to children aged 18 or younger as part of the government's stimulus package, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a meeting of executives, the two parties also agreed on another 50,000 yen cash payout to children aged 18 or younger, though they remained apart on whether to set an annual income limit for those who are eligible, Jiji said.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

