Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth, Ending 200-Day Flight

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after a 200-day space station mission. They rode home Monday in a SpaceX capsule, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida, in darkness. The astronauts from the U.S., France and Japan departed the International...

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

