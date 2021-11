LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack announced this week that legendary anchor Craig O’Neill has delayed retirement once again. Many may recall; Craig announced in early 2019 that he would be delaying his retirement at least another year. At that time, he said it was the creative momentum at THV11 that kept him interested in staying on with the award-winning CBS affiliate. Later that same year, he was nominated for a Regional EMMY, won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award, and continued his passion project: reading to Arkansas children and helping ignite a promise within them to be lifetime readers.

