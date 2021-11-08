Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

"How did I not know that this was in the world?" Disney+ has launched a second trailer for the adventure doc series Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. Catch the first trailer here. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders & reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close & personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. I am all for sharing the spectacular sides of this world with everyone, I just hope Will doesn't ham it up too much in this series. I'm already very curious to find out where they take him and discover what they show him out there.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO