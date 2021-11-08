CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

By Parisa Taghizadeh
 6 days ago

Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series...

Macaulay Culkin Hits Gucci Runway in Star-Studded Fashion Show with Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith

Macaulay Culkin was among the many celebrities to walk Gucci's Hollywood Boulevard runway in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Culkin wore a Hawaiian-print shirt with a colorful bomber jacket, oversized khaki slacks and black clogs with Gucci's signature horsebit for the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. The look was finished with a white belt with the iconic Gucci buckle. The Home Alone star's big fashion moment comes just months after he became a dad, welcoming son Dakota with Brenda Song back in April.
You’ll Notice Something Different About Jodie Turner-Smith’s Most Recent Glam Every Time You Look

It takes a major look — and a megawatt celebrity — to stand out even at an event filled with perennially stylish A-listers. But if you’re Jodie Turner-Smith, that’s just an average Saturday night. On November 6, some of Los Angeles’ most famous and cinematically-inclined residents gathered at LACMA for the 2021 Art and Film Gala. There, onlookers got a glimpse of an entire constellation of stars: Serena Williams in a Gucci gown and statement lip, Sydney Sweeney test-driving sequin brows in a cutout YSL sheath, and Miley Cyrus in a flower-covered suit. But all eyes were on Jodie Turner-Smith’s green eyeshadow look, buffered by hot pink cheeks, glossy nude lips, and the most spectacular two-toned Gucci gown this side of the Atlantic.
Kristen Stewart, Diana Spencer, and the Ghost of Anne Boleyn

In the new biopic Spencer, Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, wanders her decaying childhood home, talking with Anne Boleyn’s ghost. The beheaded second wife of King Henry VIII warns Diana of her dispensability as a royal and tells her to assert her power. It is not, strictly speaking, a faithful reproduction of history.
Ragdoll: AMC+'s Crime Series Struggles to Blend Gruesome Thrills with British Wit

A thawing, patchwork body hangs from the ceiling of a dark, dank apartment. Hand outstretched, it points out the window, across the way to Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose’s (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) flat. It’s immediately clear to DS Rose this is not the coincidence his coworkers believe it may be. The horrific scene is a direct call-out. A threat. A promise.
Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
‘Firebite’: First Look at AMC+’s Indigenous Vampire Fantasy Series (PHOTOS)

Halloween may be over, but vampires are sticking around for the new series Firebite, premiering on December 16 on AMC+. The eight-episode fantasy follows Indigenous vampire hunters Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan) as they fight the bloodsucking creatures in the South Australian desert. “Firebite is set in a...
AMC+’s ‘Ragdoll’: TV Review

The killer in AMC+’s new drama Ragdoll attracts the attention of the London police through a particularly gruesome MO: He has fabricated and carefully positioned a murder victim cobbled together from the bits and pieces of six murder victims, leaving the authorities to solve a half-dozen killings while at the same time trying to work their way through a kill list of six future targets. It’s one of those head-scratching things where, after watching three episodes of Ragdoll, I’m truly not sure if Freddy Syborn (Killing Eve), adapting Ragdoll from the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, recognizes that...
Second Trailer for Will Smith's 'Welcome to Earth' Exploration Series

"How did I not know that this was in the world?" Disney+ has launched a second trailer for the adventure doc series Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. Catch the first trailer here. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders & reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close & personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. I am all for sharing the spectacular sides of this world with everyone, I just hope Will doesn't ham it up too much in this series. I'm already very curious to find out where they take him and discover what they show him out there.
Ask Matt: Is ‘La Brea’ Meant to Be a Joke?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Trace Adkins, wife Victoria Pratt share adorable moment before CMA Awards

Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most iconic heirlooms

As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous and iconic heirlooms – her family tiara – which she wore on her wedding day to Prince Charles. According to palace sources, as Charlotte is the eldest of Princess Diana's granddaughters (Lilibet being the...
Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
