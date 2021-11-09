Spokane woman killed in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. — A semi truck and three cars were involved in a deadly crash on Highway 395 Monday night.

Washington State Patrol said it happened about two miles north of Deer Park at around 6:50 p.m.

According to WSP, a car driven by 43-year-old Emily Ross of Spokane veered into the northbound lane of the highway, hit the side of the semi truck, and then collided with two other cars trying to avoid it.

Ross was killed in the crash, and the driver of one of the other cars, which was carrying three young children, was injured.

It is not clear what caused Ross to veer into the other lane. Troopers are investigating.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes near Deer Park for several hours Monday night.

