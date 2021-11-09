CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Many St. Andrews residents upset over proposed building height restrictions

By Chloe Sparks
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Frustrations bubbled to the surface at the Panama City city hall Monday afternoon during a planning board meeting.

Some St. Andrews residents were upset over proposed changes in restrictions on building heights.

The residents apparently missed the discussions of the Dover-Kohl revitalization plans during the charrette meetings earlier this year.

Some of the proposals involve changes include height restrictions, setback changes and parking adjustments.

Residents seemed most upset about the new height restriction.

If approved, developers would only be able to build up to four stories instead of the current 100-foot limit.

But resident Greg Clubbs said if it weren’t for Hurricane Michael or Covid, he could have possibly already built a 100-foot building on his property.

“With consideration for green space, water retention, parking requirements, you almost have to go vertical to have effective use of the property and something’s got to be compromised if you can’t go vertical,” life-long St. Andrews resident Clubbs said. “Either you got to give up the green space, you got to give up water retention, or you got to be limited on parking.”

Clubbs said a four-story building would really only be a two-story building.

The bottom floor would have to be for parking and the top for mechanics.

Residents said they are taking their concerns to the city commission meeting Tuesday morning.

