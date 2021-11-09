CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Veterans harmed by Agent Orange hope Congress will hear them

Vietnam War-era veterans who served in Thailand say they’re still fighting. Veterans who served in Thailand have long contended they face a higher bar in winning Veterans Administration (VA) disability benefits claims, having to clearly demonstrate they were exposed to Agent Orange or other harmful herbicides while their fellow veterans enjoy a presumption that they were exposed.
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News partners with ‘Blankets of Hope;' Co-founders talk massive goal to help warm homeless veterans

This Veterans Day Fox News is joining two New York City brothers who founded "Blankets of Hope," a non-profit dedicated to warming up homeless veterans across America. Founded in 2016, Nick and Mike Fiorito quit their 9 to 5 jobs and began the organization - which has since grown from a small idea into a big business. During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday, the Fiorito brothers laid out the organization's simple mission: to "inspire a global movement of kindness."
HOMELESS
phl17.com

Black Veterans Find Hope Through Local Organization

Every single day she strives to reconnect with civilian life. “My family and friends are big helps but they didn’t understand what exactly I was going through,” said Specialist Nafeesah Shah. Shah served 10 years in the National Guard before being deployed to Afghanistan as IT specialist. She got back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Path#Americans
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Historical Society walking tour salutes New Hope veterans

The New Hope Historical Society will host a new walking tour this month for local history buffs and military enthusiasts. Starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Parry Mansion, the society will commemorate Veterans Day with a tour featuring parts of New Hope that played important roles in the United States’ wartime history. They’ll also honor all who served, from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam to Afghanistan. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are admitted free.
NEW HOPE, PA
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hope Lives Here help provide service dogs to local veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the military, the term “got your six” means “I’ve got your back,” and one local non-profit strives to provide that with their service. Hope Lives Here provides service dogs to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or chronic pain disorders and adds another layer […]
AMARILLO, TX
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Zigging, zagging path leads veteran to Glenwood Springs

Three-time U.S. Army combat veteran Sgt. Jacob Weigel set his sights on a simple life. Fickle luck and capricious timing would dictate otherwise. “I believe God has a plan for us all,” Weigel said. “And while my path has zigged and zagged, I believe I am right where I am supposed to be.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
news9.com

Restore Hope Ministries Hosts Housing, Utility Assistance Event For Veterans

Restore Hope Ministries is holding an event on Wednesday morning to help veterans with housing and utility assistance ahead of Veteran’s Day on Thursday. Restore Hope Executive Director Jeff Jaynes said on Wednesday, they will be at the Veteran’s Park Central Center near 6th and Peoria to help veterans with their assistance application paperwork. They will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
HOMELESS
Columbia University

GS Student Veteran Reflects on His Military Service and Path to Columbia

Tell us about your background and what prompted you to enlist:. Throughout high school, I was focused on building a career as a DJ. By my senior year, I had built a resume that included performances for the likes of Coolio and Flavor Flav, as well as parties for Criss Angel. I had received praise from Robin Leach and nightclub owner Jesse Waits, among others. I was back and forth on college plans, with the Art Institute of Las Vegas being my only real consideration. I had a year until I turned 18, at which point I could begin DJing nightclubs in Las Vegas.
MLB
WacoTrib.com

Veteran carves out hope through nonprofit Canes for Veterans

Former Military Cavalry Scout James “Jamie” Willis, of Copperas Cove, was in a dark place when he started carving his first cane back in 2016. Willis had lost his wife in 2014 and was raising two daughters by himself. A back injury had left him temporarily paralyzed. He struggled with recovery, especially using a cane in public.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
news9.com

Non-Profit 'Restore Hope' Helps Veterans Receive Rental Assistance

Veterans were able to get help with rental and utility bills from restoring hope at the Veteran's Park Community Center on Wednesday. Jeff Jaynes is the executive director of the non-profit Restore Hope Ministries and says this has been its busiest year in 25 years. He says with so many people in need of help, organizers wanted to hold this event to help answer questions and provide in-person help for some of Oklahoma's bravest.
HOMELESS
The Associated Press

In Honor of Veterans Day, Forward Air Donates $10K to Hope For The Warriors

GREENVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- In honor of Veterans Day, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) is pleased to announce a $10K donation to Hope For The Warriors on behalf of the company’s nonprofit charitable arm, Operation Forward Freedom (OFF), that supports veteran-related organizations. The donation comes from the percentage of sales from the company store, forwardcompanystore.com, and a match from Forward. The donated funds will be used to make life-changing improvements for veterans and help to restore their independence by providing adaptive driving equipment and rehabilitation for those who have lost the ability to drive.
CHARITIES
uwec.edu

Senior social work major hopes to help fellow veterans: Paige Kurtz

Photo caption: Part of Paige Kurtz's commitment to the National Guard is monthly weekend training sessions and two weeks in the summer, often at Fort McCoy in south-central Wisconsin. Every student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire was thrown a curve ball by COVID-19, with logistical, mental and emotional gymnastics...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
foxlexington.com

‘Saving One Lady Veteran at a Time’: Lexington Non-profit Gives Hope to a Forgotten Veteran Community

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Within the Veteran community is a subgroup of female veterans who feel forgotten about, but Lexington non-profit, Lady Veterans Connect, is combatting the issue head-on. Lady Veterans Connect (‘LVC’) opened in 2016, and has since helped over 500 female veterans transition back into civilian life in Kentucky. At the start of 2021, LVC opened a second location in Winchester, Ky. to house 32 female veterans.
LEXINGTON, KY
qu.edu

Veteran attends medical school with unique perspective, path

Serving as a combat and senior medic in the U.S. Army, Morgan Mohalla, MD ’25, knows what it’s like to make sacrifices. Seven years later, he is working toward a medical career, but in a very different environment. Mohalla, a student in the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine...
MILITARY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy