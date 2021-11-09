Suspected serial killer linked to shooting deaths in Kansas and Missouri arrested

A suspected serial killer who authorities believe was responsible for killing six people and wounding two others across Kansas and Missouri was arrested on Friday.

Perez Reed, a 25-year-old from St. Louis, was arrested by an FBI task force, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said during a press conference on Monday . He was taken into custody as he was leaving a train in Independence, Missouri, an FBI news release said, according to CNN. Reed had been in possession of a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol when he was detained.

"This caliber matches firearm shell casings found at unsolved shootings in the City and County of St. Louis during September 2021," the FBI news release said. "At least six victims were shot, four fatally, with the same .40 caliber firearm."

Bell said Reed was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Reed has also been federally charged with the interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in Missouri.

SERIAL KILLER WHO CLAIMS HE MURDERED AT LEAST 90 WOMEN IS SENTENCED FOR TWO MORE SLAYINGS

Reed is suspected of killing six people, including a 16-year-old girl, Marnay Haynes , between September and late October.

The FBI said the two victims shot and killed in Kansas City were consistent with the shootings in the St. Louis area.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Reed is being held at a federal detention center. Reed's bail was set at a $2 million cash-only bond, according to Bell.

His attorney does not appear to have issued a statement as of Monday, but an affidavit in the criminal complaint said Reed denied hurting anybody, according to CNN.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the FBI and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office for a statement but did not receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos